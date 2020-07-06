As the NFL attempts to plan a 2020 season that will be unlike any other, the league can take solace in this: There have been a lot of weird years.
The NFL celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, and here are seven moments from that history where circumstances forced them into unlikely arrangements.
1943 - The Eagles and Steelers merge
With most eligible young men serving in World War II, the NFL faced a shortage of players entering the 1943 season. Some teams folded, leaving 11 franchises, a less-than-ideal number.
The solution? The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers merged for a season. The resulting team was the Phil-Pitt Steagles.
The Steelers boasted players like Virginia’s “Bullet” Bill Dudley, a future Hall of Famer, but Dudley and others were enlisted to the armed forces. The remaining players were mostly ones who were deemed physically incapable of serving.
To assist the wartime effort, they all worked 40 hours a week and played football on nights and weekends.
Several years ago, Eagles tackle Al Wistert, who played on the team, spoke about it for a history compiled by the team.
“It sounds like we had a big advantage, putting two teams together as one,” he said. “But all it meant was we had twice as many lousy players.”
1925 - The Chicago Bears play 28 games
After a stellar college career, the options were limitless for Red Grange. At the time, professional football, then in its infancy and looked down upon, felt unlikely.
But Chicago Bears owner George Halas made an unprecedented offer - a $100,000 salary. At the time, many players only made $100 a week.
Grange signed the day after his college career ended, and Halas, eager to make money, quickly added several games to his team's schedule.
Grange debuted on Thanksgiving Day to a crowd of 40,000, which motivated Halas and the Bears to play eight games in the following 12 days.
Predictably, Grange was hurt during the sequence. But he healed in time for another set of games in January, this time across the country. In his autobiography, Grange recounts arriving in Coral Gables, Fla. for a game, and discovering there was no stadium.
"Concern soon changed to absolute amazement when an army of carpenters, working twenty-four hours around the clock, erected a 25,000-seat stadium in time for the contest," he wrote. "With tickets ranging in price from $5.50 to $18.00 (several times the typical price), the local promoter figured, despite our $25,000 guarantee, to make a killing.
"The day afterward the newly-built stadium was torn down."
Grange ended up injuring himself again. The Bears finished with a 19-7-3 mark, setting a record for games played that seems likely to stand forever.
1982 - A kicker is named MVP
Running backs and wide receivers often complain that it's hard to win the league's most valuable player award because they don't get the attention that quarterbacks do.
Kickers don't even bother to think about having a chance at the award. Except in 1982.
The season was weird enough, with the players striking twice over the course of the year and what ended up being a 9-game regular season.
The Washington Redskins dominated that season, and kicker Mark Moseley set an NFL record with 23 consecutive field goals.
Because MVP voting was conducted prior to the end of the season, he got the nod before missing an attempt in Week 17. Moseley also missed three of his 19 extra points that year (and didn't handle kickoffs).
But his kicks came at dramatic moments and ultimately helped lift the Redskins to the Super Bowl, and thus he become the only kicker to ever be named the NFL's MVP.
1961 to 1970 - The Playoff Bowl
Before the merger of the AFL and NFL, the leagues staged a championship game at the end of their respective seasons.
But they also staged a second game, between the runners-up from each league, to determine who was the third-best team in football. Yes, the NFL had a consolation game.
The game was played in Florida to mostly disinterested crowds.
Vince Lombardi, in a year where his Packers didn't win the title, participated. He wasn't a fan.
"(It's a) hinky-dink football game, held in a hinky-dink town, played by hinky-dink players," he said, according to a New York Times account. "That’s all second place is hinky-dink."
1921 - Who won the championship?
One thing that should be fairly cut and dried is determining which team is the best in a given league.
In reality, college football has proven that isn't the case. The NFL had its own issues at the end of the 1921 season.
Because there was no mandatory scheduling, teams were free to line up games as they saw fit. The winner would be the team with the best winning percentage at the end of the regular season, but that was also loosely defined.
The Buffalo All-Americans finished the season with a 9-0-2 record, good enough to claim the title. The Chicago Staleys (later the Bears) were in second place, having lost to the All-Americans in Buffalo.
Chicago owner George Halas invited Buffalo to play a return game in Chicago, which the Buffalo contingent believed was an exhibition, and that the season had ended.
However, after Chicago won the game, Halas lobbied to the league office that his team was now the champions. The NFL agreed, and awarded the title to the Bears. The event has been nicknamed the "Staley Swindle."
1971 - The Blunder Bowl
Super Bowl V matched up two of football's marquee teams, the Baltimore Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.
The result was far from epic.
The teams combined for a Super Bowl record 11 turnovers, and the Cowboys set a Super Bowl record with 10 penalties.
The game was so uninspiring that for the only time in league history, the MVP award went to a player on the losing team, Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley. He refused to accept.
1973 and 2003 - Draft blunders
Legendary Redskins coach George Allen loved trading his draft picks for veteran players. He loved it so much that he once traded the same pick twice.
Allen traded the team's first 1973 selection to the Jets and the Rams, netting players back from both in the deal.
By the time the league caught on, the deals had been consummated. The Redskins had to give away picks in later years, and Allen was fined $5,000. He said it was an honest mistake. The league noted that he'd attempted the same thing while coaching the Rams.
The Vikings somehow made too few picks in 2003. With the team sitting on the seventh overall pick, they were working on a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
But those discussions were ongoing when the team's 15-minute time limit expired, and the draft moved on.
Per NFL rules, the Vikings were allowed to re-select whenever they were ready. But the next teams in line, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, rushed their picks in before Minnesota could catch up, ultimately selecting at No. 9.
The Vikings ended up with defensive tackle Kevin Williams, of Oklahoma. They missed out on quarterback Byron Leftwich and offensive lineman Jordan Gross.
As for the Ravens, they wanted to trade up to get Leftwich. Instead, they ended up with defensive star Terrell Suggs.
