Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss isn't caught speechless often, but as this year's NFL draft wound down, and it became clear that his son, LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, wasn't going to be picked, it was one of those times.
Instead, Thaddeus provided the pep talk.
"He was kind of sitting there, not really knowing what to say to me, and I went ahead and told him, like, look, this is no different from what I've had to do my entire life," the younger Moss recalled.
"You know, having to really get out in the mud and work for everything - that's what I've been having to do my whole life. That's one thing people don't understand ... people think I was handed a lot of things or that I was given a lot of things, but it's actually the opposite."
Moss was contacted by three teams that wanted to sign him as an undrafted free agent - the Redskins, the Bengals and the Patriots.
New England would have provided the opportunity to play under one of the game's all-time great coaches. Cincinnati just drafted his college quarterback, Joe Burrow.
But he picked Washington, a decision he said he made because the Redskins were the first to call him.
In an introductory press conference on Wednesday, he made clear he's not interested in coasting on the family name.
"Absolutely I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work for everything," he said. "Whatever my NFL career is, whether that be 1 year, 2, 3, 4, 5 to 10, you’re going to have to respect it, because I worked for everything. I wasn’t given anything.”
Moss has been participating in rookie minicamps virtually this week. His game is different than his dad's - he's less speedy and a much better blocker, though both are able to catch just about anything.
He slipped off the draft board after having surgery to fix a Jones fracture in his foot (between the base and the middle portion of the foot), but still found himself upset on the Saturday of draft day - particularly when the kickers started getting taken.
"It was definitely a slap in the face," he said. "I put a lot of work in. We (LSU) went undefeated; I won a national championship. I played my best ball in our biggest game."
He'll join another LSU player who was taken lower than his talent level - left tackle Saahdiq Charles.
Charles was picked in the fourth round by the Redskins, but for a different reason - he was disciplined by the team in every season at LSU, including a six-game suspension in 2019. Moss knows a different side of Charles, though.
"That's one of my best friends off the field," he said. "I talk to him almost every day. On top of that, not only us being teammates and being best friends, we also play next to each other."
The best-case scenario in Washington is that both grow quickly and seize positions that are currently available for the Redskins. It's likely neither is a starter in Week 1, but the Redskins also don't have long-term plans at tight end or left tackle.
In a worst-case scenario, Moss will find himself on the receiving end of one of his dad's televised critiques before "Monday Night Football." He laughed at the thought, and said he's heard far worse.
"The critique I get on television is not going to be worse than the critique I got from him being in the house or being in the car together," Thaddeus said. "He was the defensive coordinator of my high school team my junior year, so we would ride home together after practices or games, and I would hear it from him. He could only say so much, so on TV, I’m not worried about that."
