ASHBURN - A decade-ending list of great Washington Redskins moments would be a sparse one. Robert Griffin III’s season-ending victory over the Dallas Cowboys in 2012 would obviously be No. 1, but there’s a pretty severe drop off after that. (You like that!?)
So instead, here’s a list of the best Redskins press conferences of the decade, because the only thing better than winning on the field is winning off of it.
Nov 4. 2012 - DeAngelo Williams is insulted by ‘Homecoming’
The Carolina Panthers running back didn't take kindly to being selected as Washington's opponent for the Homecoming game.
After leaving town, Kyle Shanahan offered similar thoughts while being 2019's Homecoming guest.
"I didn't know NFL teams had homecoming games," he said. "I thought that was a high school thing."
Jan 3, 2013 - RGIII crashes Mike Shanahan press conference
Before it all went south, Robert Griffin III was one of the funniest players in the NFL. Before the team's playoff game against Seattle, he crashed Mike Shanahan's press conference.
Even amid the fun, though, Shanahan offers a peek behind the curtain, that things maybe aren't going great.
"What did you do for New Year's?" Griffin asks.
"Tried to put a good game plan together," Shanahan responds. "I wasn’t sure how healthy you were, so it was hard without you calling me."
Oct. 31, 2013 - Shanahan on Albert Haynesworth
Former Redskins player Albert Haynesworth gave scathing comments about Mike Shanahan in a radio interview.
Shanahan wasn't having it.
The people Shanahan doesn't get along with, he said, have these traits: "Lazy, lack of passion and, a lot of times, a lack of character. And he fits all three."
Dec. 11, 2013 - Shanahan benches RGIII
With three weeks to go in the 2013 season, Shanahan took the unorthodox step of benching Griffin, who at the time was healthy. He explained that he wanted the quarterback to be able to go into the offseason healthy.
Shanahan then answers a question about whether Griffin is good about avoiding sacks, and whether this was about what happened at the end of the previous season. Shanahan expresses regret that he let Griffin play the second half of the Seahawks game ("I could've kicked myself in the rear end").
Shanahan gets increasingly frustrated, leading to the signature line of the press conference: "What I'm trying to do is be as honest as I can, and I don't normally do that."
He finishes by denying that he's trying to get fired.
Nov. 17, 2014 - Gruden critiques Griffin after loss to Bucs
After a particularly bad outing in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robert Griffin III made lengthy postgame comments about everybody being in it together. This part drew particular attention, though:
“The great quarterbacks, the Peytons, the Aaron Rodgers -- those guys don’t play well if their guys don’t play well. They don’t.”
The next morning, receiver DeSean Jackson made a social media post that read: "You can't do epic (stuff) with basic people."
Jay Gruden threw some gas on the fire. "From his basic performance ... it was not even close to being good enough."
Gruden also responded to Jackson's comments.
"Robert needs to understand that he needs to worry about himself."
Dec. 31, 2014 - Bruce Allen: ‘We’re winning off the field.’
If this were a ranked list, it's hard to imagine any other press conference taking the top spot.
Here's the most famous quote:
There was also this exchange about assistant A.J. Smith, who lived in Los Angeles at the time. (Allen substituted Hawaii in his example)
Then columnist Jason Reid sparred with Allen over the wisdom of giving the franchise tag to the often-injured Brian Orakpo. (“I look at players probably differently than you do. I listen to their concerns. I listen to what their dreams are for themselves. And I root for the players who are Washington Redskins.”)
And finally, radio host Grant Paulsen asked why the Redskins didn't hire a proficient general manager, which Allen refuted by pointing to Charley Casserly, whose tenure in Washington ended in 1999.
The Redskins hired Scot McCloughan shortly after this press conference.
Aug. 27, 2015 - RGIII: ‘I just work here, man.’
After a preseason game against Detroit, there was confusion over whether or not Robert Griffin III sustained a concussion.
Griffin did not provide clarity.
"I just work here, man."
Oct. 18, 2015 - Code Red
After a loss to the New York Jets, Gruden was asked how crucial the next week's game against Tampa was.
That game ended with a 24-point comeback, the largest ever at FedEx Field, and Kirk Cousins exclaiming, "You like that!" as he left the field.
Oct. 30, 2016 - Josh Norman called for four penalties in London
Before Josh Norman rode the bench, he was one of the most passionate players in football, and often spoke at length after games about what was on his mind and heart.
After the Redskins and Bengals tied in London, Norman, a big soccer fan, invited famous player Paul Pogba to join him at the postgame podium.
He then implored fans not to blame the kicker for the loss (the Redskins missed a field goal in overtime), but forgot who the kicker is.
"If anybody wants to go at Tress for missing those field goals, I think you suck," he said. "So if you blame this game on him, i feel terrible for you."
Norman was also unhappy about his four penalties, and wanted the officials held accountable.
"Who’s 88?" Norman asked, referring to the official. "He sucked. They reprimand us, so whats the reprimand for them?"
Jan. 2, 2017 - Gruden unimpressed with Scot McCloughan’s first-round picks
Asked about McCloughan's roster-building strategy, Gruden offered a pointed critique of first-round selections Josh Doctson and Brandon Scherff.
"We've had, what, two first-round picks since I've been here. One of them hasn't played a down or has played one game, and the other one is a guard."
Dec. 5, 2018 - Mark Sanchez on the butt fumble
It's one of the most famous plays of all time, and he's got a good sense of humor about it.
Dec. 22, 2018 - D.J. Swearinger critiques his coach
After a late-season loss to the Titans, D.J. Swearinger couldn't hold back when asked about Greg Manusky's game plan.
"A kindergarten quarterback can know that, man."
Swearinger was cut the next day (it wasn't the first time he had critiqued Manusky).
Sept. 8, 2019 - Gruden deactivates Adrian Peterson
If Gruden needs an I-formation running back, he knows where to look.
Oct. 7, 2019 - Bruce Allen: 'The culture is actually damn good'
Allen's second most-famous line of the decade was delivered in a feisty rebuttal to a question at the press conference announcing Jay Gruden's firing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.