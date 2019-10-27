WASHINGTON – Houston starter Gerrit Cole wanted to go home with “nothing left in the tank.”
Consider it emptied – and the Astros full.
Cole was so dominant that the Nationals essentially were reduced to one chance and one homer in Houston’s 7-1 victory in Game 5 of the World Series.
He allowed just three hits – one a seventh-inning homer by Juan Soto – struck out nine and walked two.
Once up 2-0 in the series, the Nats now trail 3-2 and face elimination when the teams play Game 6 Tuesday night in Houston. Stephen Strasburg will start for the Nats against Justin Verlander.
The Nats’ big chance came when Soto singled to right leading off the second inning. Then Howie Kendrick laced a single to right-center, sending Soto to third.
Cole went Cy Young Award mode, an honor he’ll probably win this year. On a 98-mph fastball with the count 1-1, Ryan Zimmerman managed only a half swing. He struck out with another half hack trying to reach a curveball out of the strike zone.
Victor Robles took a 97-mph fastball for a strike. An ugly swing ensued on a slider, and then Robles grounded into a double play.
Threat, and essentially ballgame, over.
With three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer scratched after neck spasms on his upper right side and a nerve issue left him unable to dress himself Sunday morning, this was a tall order for the Nats and emergency starter Joe Ross.
Scherzer matched up with Cole in Game 1, when the Nationals got to Cole in a 5-4 victory.
That was the first loss for the right-hander since May 27. Cole went 19-0 with a 1.59 ERA during a span of 25 starts. In four starts this postseason, he had a 1.82 ERA, the lowest since Boston’s Jon Lester recorded a 1.56 ERA in 2013.
There was no repeat ambush for a Washington offense that has scored three runs in the past three games and has gone 1 for 21 with runners in scoring position.
Ross did about what you’d expect given the circumstances. Informed early in the day he’d be starting, the right-hander allowed a pair of two-run homers to Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa in five innings.
He allowed five hits and two walks.
Reliever Daniel Hudson surrendered three runs, including George Springer's two-run homer in the ninth.
Ross was added to the Nats’ playoff roster for the World Series and had pitched two scoreless innings. He made 45 starts from 2015-17 but wasn’t able to stick in the rotation. He bounced between Washington and Triple-A Fresno three times this season.
In nine starts and 27 appearances with the Nats during the regular season, Ross was 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA. He surrendered seven homers in 64 innings.
The right-hander got through the first with the help of a double play. In the second, Yuli Gurriel chopped a ball over Ross for an infield single. The left-handed hitting Alvarez, who was out of the lineup in Games 3 and 4, followed with a line shot that carried 405 feet into the seats in center field.
The lead grew to 4-0 in the fourth when Ross left a breaking ball in the middle of the plate and Correa drove it into the left-field seats for a two-run homer.
Alvarez went 3 for 3.
