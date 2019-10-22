WASHINGTON (1-6) AT MINNESOTA (5-2)
Line: Vikings by 16 Time: 8:20 (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)
Comment: Week 8 kicks off with the Reunion Bowl: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins facing the team he played with for six seasons, and Redskins RB Adrian Peterson (probably) facing the team he played with for 10 seasons. Also, Washington’s Case Keenum played for Minnesota in 2017. Cousins has been as hot as any arm around in Minny’s three-game win streak; in fact he’s the first ever with 300-plus yards and a 135-plus rating in three straight games. And Dalvin Cook should continue to delight fantasy owners vs. D.C.’s lousy run-D.
Wrath of Woody: After the game, with a 10-day break coming, Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan tells his players to forget about football for a while and adds, “Shouldn’t be a problem. From all appearances, this is something you did weeks ago.” Minnesota 34, Washington 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.