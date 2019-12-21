New York Giants at Washington

When the Giants win the coin toss, they say, “We’ll take the higher draft choice, er, we mean we’ll defer.” Washington 24-20.

Green Bay at Minnesota

“You know, Adam, I preferred those discount double-check commercials to the one you’re doing now with that guy pretending to be your agent because that guy is pretty annoying,” Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says to his Packers’ counterpart during pregame warm-ups. “It’s Aaron,” Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says. “And forgive me, Curt, I must have missed your commercials.” Green Bay 27-24.

Dallas at Philadelphia

“Cheesesteaks for everyone if we win,” Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones tells his players. “If you lose, you have to eat two.” Philadelphia 27-26.

New Orleans at Tennessee

“Still wondering how you missed on that one pass last week?” Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill says to Saints QB Drew Brees. “Not so much,” Brees says. “But we put everyone’s name in a hat for our Secret Santa drawing, and I’m wondering how I wound up with 7 5/8ths.” New Orleans 31-24.

Kansas City at Chicago

Sometimes Chiefs coach Andy Reid wonders when the NFL will have a streaming service as a sponsor. He really wants something to watch when the opponent has the ball. Kansas City 34-20.

Cincinnati at Miami

“When I saw this game on the schedule, I started humming that Beatles song that goes, ‘Two of us riding nowhere, spending someone's hard earned pay; two of us Sunday driving, not arriving,’” Bengals owner Mike Brown says to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Miami 17-10.

Denver 24, Detroit 9

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Atlanta 29, Jacksonville 19

NY Jets 20, Pittsburgh 17

Indianapolis 24, Carolina 20

Baltimore 29, Cleveland 23

Seattle 26, Arizona 13

For the record: Overall – Last week, 11-5; Year, 140-83-1. Against the line – Last week, 9-6-1; Year, 115-101-8.

