In the 124th edition of “The Game,” Randolph-Macon held the trophy after a 45-3 romp over rival Hampden-Sydney at Day Field in Ashland.
Entering the season, Randolph-Macon (8-2) had won five straight and seven of the past eight matchups against the Tigers (1-9). Saturday’s victory had the largest margin in series history and gave R-MC the longest win streak at six games.
The Yellow Jackets seniors had scored 24 unanswered points going into the fourth quarter, when quarterback Clay Vick, who threw for 166 yards, threw an interception that was picked off by senior Calvin Whitehead to extend the lead to 45-3 with 12:30 left to play.
R-MC coach Pedro Arruza said he told his players that since it was a rivalry game, they didn’t have to think about the records and just play football.
“They did some good things and made some plays, Arruza said. Our [guys] hung in there and we made the plays down the stretch and ended up opening it up a little bit.”
With under 2 minutes left in the half, senior quarterback Burke Estes threw a slant to senior Trey Owens for 37 yards to give the Yellow Jackets a 17-3 advantage to end the half.
Senior running back Tre Frederick called the pass a “great play.”
“He made one guy miss and they were chasing [him], and I was hoping he didn’t get tackled and we meet him in the end zone,” Frederick said.
The game started cloudy and windy, but the sun came out in the second half, and that’s when the Yellow Jackets’ attack brightened. Randolph-Macon had 394 total yards compared to Hampden-Sydney’s 196 in the third quarter and ended the game with 494.
Frederick rushed 20 times for 143 yards and had a 40-yard reception for a touchdown in the third quarter.
“The momentum shifted our way early on, especially coming out of halftime,” Frederick said. “I’m not sure if we came out more fired up than the other team, but our guys were ready to play.”
The Yellow Jackets scored first with a 2-yard run from sophomore quarterback Andrew Ihle, set up by Frederick’s 41-yard run that put R-MC on the 2-yard line.
H-SC tried to answer after a 19-yard reception from Major Morgan set up first-and-goal. But Randolph-Macon’s defense limited the Tigers to a field goal.
But even with the win, the team is still in dismay after losing the ODAC title game to Bridgewater last week.
“I think we are all disappointed in how the season turned out,” Arruza said. “I think overall we are all feeling we should have been better, regardless of that we got a great group of kids and they worked really hard, I’m really proud of the guys that we have.”
Whether or not the Yellow Jackets get an at-large bid to the NCAA playoffs, they will play in the inaugural Neptune Bowl against The Apprentice School in Virginia Beach on Saturday at 2 p.m.
HS 3 0 0 0 — 3
R-MC 7 10 14 14 — 45
R-MC: Ihle 2 run (Vidal kick)
HS: FG Andersen 28
R-MC: FG Vidal 34
R-MC: T. Owens 37 pass from Estes (Vidal kick)
R-MC: Bazala 2 run (Vidal kick)
R-MC: Frederick 40 pass from Estes (Vidal kick)
R-MC: Foster 5 run (Vidal kick)
R-MC: Whitehead 29 interception return (Vidal kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — RMC, Frederick 20-143, Foster 5-49, Bazala 10-37, Egbers 6-28, Estes 3-13, Ihle 3-5, DeLeon 2-1, Adeyola 1-1. HS, Smith 23-64, Vick 1-0.
Passing — RMC, Estes 15-17-0, HS, Vick 15-35-1.
Receiving — RMC, Foster 4-18, T. Owens 3-40, Salvato 2-30, Hanratty 2-28, Frederick 1-40, Avent 1-37, R. Owens 1-15, Hunt 1-10. HS, Morgan 7-118, Smith 4-19, Page 2-18, Costello 2-11.
