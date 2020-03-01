SALEM — The Randolph-Macon men’s and women’s basketball teams swept the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championships on Sunday, the men capturing their seventh title and the women their 10th.
Junior Buzz Anthony led the fifth-ranked and top-seeded R-MC men with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 72-57 victory over No. 2 seed Virginia Wesleyan. Anthony was named the tournament’s most valuable player, and the title was the first under fifth-year head coach Josh Merkel.
Earlier, another Yellow Jackets star, senior Kelly Williams, took the women’s MVP honor after leading fourth-seeded R-MC to a 68-50 victory over No. 7 seed Guilford. Williams registered her 20th double-double of the season with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
In the men’s final, R-MC took control of the game in the first half with a 14-0 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 25-10 lead 5 minutes before intermission.
Joining Anthony, who averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in three tournament games, in double figures were Terry Woods (14 points) and Miles Mallory (12). A key factor was the R-MC bench, which outscored its Virginia Wesleyan counterpart 42-2.
The Yellow Jackets also shot 57% from the field to 42.1% for Virginia Wesleyan and outrebounded the Marlins 31-21.
In the women’s final, Michal Ross and Becca Arrington both added 16 points for R-MC to join Williams in double figures. Williams has scored in double figures for 24 straight games.
The Yellow Jackets shot 49.1% from the field and limited the Quakers to 38.2%. R-MC also outrebounded the Quakers 38-25.
Both R-MC teams earned automatic NCAA Division III tournament bids and will receive their assignments on Monday.
