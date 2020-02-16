When VCU and Richmond met for the first time this season on Jan. 28 at the Siegel Center, the Rams outrebounded the Spiders 38-34, including 23-14 in the second half.
That corresponded with VCU taking control of that matchup in the final 20 minutes and winning 87-68 in a game that was tied at 39 at halftime.
But since that win, the Rams have been outrebounded in their last four games. They’ve lost three of those matchups, including Saturday’s 77-59 result against Richmond at the Robins Center.
The Rams (17-8, 7-5 Atlantic 10), through 2 5 games, rank 11th in the 14-team A-10 in rebounding margin, at minus-2.6. Opponents are averaging 36.7 boards to VCU’s 34.1.
“Hit somebody. And I don’t mean it dirty-wise, but hit somebody and go get it,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said, discussing rebounding after Saturday’s game. “Don’t stand there and think Marcus Santos-Silva’s going to get every one. Got to go get it. And it’s crazy, we have some long, athletic guys, but we stand there and watch.”
On Saturday, Richmond outrebounded VCU 22-12 in the first half. That count included six offensive boards, which turned into 12 second-chance points. Richmond coach Chris Mooney said the Spiders preached aggressiveness heading into the game.
“We felt like there was going to be a lot of opportunities to get offensive rebounds,” said junior guard Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s). “And on the defensive side, it’s just about being tough.”
VCU did rebound better in the second half: 27-18 and 12-4 on offensive rebounds. But the team also shot 14 of 39 (35.9%) from the field, and its 18-point first-half deficit proved insurmountable.
The Rams before Saturday were outrebounded by 16 in their Jan. 31 loss at Rhode Island, by five in their Feb. 7 win over Davidson and by a season-high 21 in Wednesday’s loss to George Mason.
It’s an area they must improve, particularly with sixth-ranked Dayton ahead Tuesday. The Flyers rank third in the A-10 with a rebounding margin of plus-3.2.
“Rebounding is just heart. It’s whoever wants it more,” said Santos-Silva, who had a game-high 12 boards Saturday and who’s leading VCU with a season average of 8.8. “And right now, as a team, we’re not showing that. It starts with me, setting the tone with rebounding. And me and everyone else, we’ve been playing soft on the boards. Just, it’s all about who wants it.”
