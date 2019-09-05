Four interceptions thrown by quarterback Burke Estes were the undoing of Randolph-Macon on Thursday as the Yellow Jackets fell to visiting Johns Hopkins in both teams’ season opener.
Johns Hopkins jumped out to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a touchdown pass from David Tammaro to Stephen Gervaski. The score capped a 17-play, 86 yard drive that took up 8:19 of the first quarter. The Blue Jays never relinquished their lead.
Yellow Jackets star running back Tre Frederick ran for 62 yards on 16 carries as Johns Hopkins did not give him much space to maneuver.
Blue Jays receiver Harrison Wellmann caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown to lead all receivers.
R-MC outrushed Johns Hopkins 185 to 86, but the Blue Jays offset the ground game through the air — they gained 191 passing yards to the Yellow Jackets’ 94.
Johns Hopkins 7 0 3 7 — 17
Randolph-Macon 0 3 3 6 — 12
JH – Gervasi 7 pass from Tammaro (Eberle kick)
R-MC – Brooker 25 field goal
JH – Eberle 30 field goal
R-MC – Brooker 28 field goal
JH – Wellmann 4 pass from Tammaro (Eberle kick)
R-MC – Ihle 4 run (run failed)
