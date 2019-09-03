What just happened?
I went down to Darlington, S.C., for last Sunday’s Southern 500 and the joint was sold out.
I thought NASCAR Cup Series races weren’t supposed to sell out these days, other than the Daytona 500 and maybe one or two of the other 35 points events and two exhibition races on the schedule.
But at Darlington Raceway, fans filled the grandstand seats and packed the infield with RVs.
The sellout can be attributed, in part, to a reduction in grandstand capacity — trimmed from 58,000 to 47,000 according to a Forbes article.
But that doesn’t account for the determined passion of Sunday’s crowd.
As the evening starting time approached, it rained. Most of the fans stayed put. Umbrellas popped up, but they stayed.
Then lightning lit the sky not far away, and the grandstands had to be evacuated. Still, there was no mass exodus. The parking lots didn’t begin to empty — something I’ve seen happen under similar duress at NASCAR events the past few years. They stayed.
The thunderstorms drifted away, but more rain came, heavier this time, and sustained. Many fans repaired to their cars and under the grandstands.
And let’s not forget, Hurricane Dorian lurked, a real threat. Probably more than half the people who were there live in homes near enough to the coast that hatches must be battened in the face of a major storm. But still they stayed.
NASCAR doesn’t run races in wetness on banked ovals (or in Darlington’s case, a banked 1.388-mile egg shape). The fans knew that when the rain stopped it would take another hour, maybe more, for the track-drying equipment to do its job and get the asphalt fit for competition. But still they stayed.
And when it came time to stand for prerace prayer and patriotism, more than three hours after the planned start, the fans had filled the grandstands again — gaps here and there, but more than enough spectators to make it clear this sellout crowd had come to see a race live and in person.
The race started a few minutes after 10 p.m. It ended at 1:53 a.m. — 500 miles and three hours and 44 minutes later — when Erik Jones drove his Toyota beneath the waving checkered flag.
There had been some grandstand defections, of course. Not everybody could last the distance. But there was still a big boisterous crowd for the finish.
And they had gotten their money’s worth. The race had 13 lead changes, and few laps had gone by when the leader was not under siege.
Kyle Busch, who had to start at the back of the 39-car field because his team made an engine change before the race, used his experience and enormous talent to drive his way to the front and lead the most laps.
In the late going, Busch was in second place, racing hard to catch Jones. From a few seconds back, he pared the margin to little more than a car length. The crowd, reaping the reward for enduring the long wait, was on its collective feet.
Finally Busch’s all-out effort went awry. His speed carried him high in a turn and he scraped the wall, then scraped it again and cut a tire. As Jones flew ahead out of his clutches, Busch rode against the wall for the final lap and a half, salvaging a third-place finish behind Kyle Larson.
For Jones, just 23 and part of a new wave of drivers, the win was the second of his career, first this season. He’s the 10th different winner in 25 races in 2019.
More importantly for the sport, it was a win for NASCAR.
The determined crowd was a reminder that a well-executed promotion can still bring out the ticket-buying public. That’s been a sometimes difficult task for nearly a decade now.
Darlington’s annual “throwback” theme — car color schemes evoking drivers and teams of decades past — has been a hit with the NASCAR faithful. And they like the traditional Labor Day weekend spot on the calendar for the event.
After more than half a century of running the Southern 500 on the holiday, NASCAR had moved Darlington’s race earlier in the season and gave Labor Day to a track in another, bigger market.
That lasted for 11 years. In 2015, NASCAR restored the Darlington event to its holiday date. For some fans, it has taken this long to forgive the sanctioning body.
The crowd also made things easier for NBC Sports Network — no need to be coy about avoiding angles that reveal empty grandstands. That changes the ambience of a telecast and suggests to those watching that it might be worth going to the track for these events.
It’s the kind of thing NASCAR would like to sustain. And it certainly won’t be easy, or an every-week thing.
This coming weekend, the tour will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual 400-mile NASCAR race there. According to Forbes, the crowd is expected to be close to 50,000. That’s comparable to the Darlington turnout — but in Indy’s massive 250,000-seat facility such a crowd will look embarrassingly small.
In recent years, the iconic track hasn’t had the most thrilling races either. Maybe a great race is what NASCAR needs most at Indy.
Good luck with that.
