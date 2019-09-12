ASHBURN — Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice had right knee surgery that coach Jay Gruden called a “minor procedure.”
Renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews performed the operation Thursday that has been reported to fix a torn meniscus. Guice was injured Sunday in a season-opening loss at Philadelphia when he rushed for just 18 yards on 10 carries and underwent an MRI the morning after.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Guice could miss as many as eight weeks. Gruden says he isn’t sure how long Guice might be out and no decision has been made on whether to place him on injured reserve.
The news has to be a disappointment for Guice, who had worked all of last season to get back from last year’s injury, and was so excited after playing in his first regular season game last Sunday that he was practically bouncing in front of his locker.
But the development is also a significant blow for the Redskins, who made him a second-round pick in 2018 with the idea that he could be a featured back for several years. The team had described Guice as a steal, a player whom it had on the first round of its draft board, according to Doug Williams, Washington’s senior vice president of player personnel.
There was hope that Guice could finally have a major impact on the team’s offense this year, after sitting out all of his rookie season while recovering from his torn ACL. Just last week, Gruden said the team’s offense would run through Guice, and he felt so confident about Guice’s ability and health status that he didn’t dress former league MVP Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 1,042 yards last year in Guice’s absence.
Late Sunday afternoon, back when Gruden believed Guice had come out of the game without injury, the coach said the only way he would use Peterson and Guice together is if “we think we can run the ball 55 times in a game in I formation.”
On Wednesday, Gruden’s tone had changed, naming Peterson the starter if Guice couldn’t play and saying that he wants Peterson on the team.
“No,” Gruden said when asked if he and Peterson needed to talk about what happened over the weekend. “We’ve talked, he’s in a good place. Nobody’s ever happy if you’re the backup or not dressing, but you are still on the team and when your number is called, you roll. And Adrian is a pro, and I feel very good if his number is called this week he will be ready to go and play very hard, and he’ll be Adrian Peterson.”
For now, Guice’s NFL career is frozen at the 10 carries he had on Sunday for 18 yards and three catches for 20 yards.
Peterson is not as ideal of a fit for Gruden’s offense as Guice, because he is known for being more of a straight-ahead runner and not a great pass-catching threat. But Peterson worked hard to adapt his game to the Redskins’ offense last season and has repeatedly said his pass-catching numbers were lower in past seasons because his previous team, the Minnesota Vikings, constantly were changing quarterbacks.
In his first meeting last year against this week’s opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, Peterson carried 24 times for 99 yards in a 20-17 Washington victory. He had one of his worst games of the season when the teams met again in Dallas, rushing for only 35 yards in a 31-23 loss.
