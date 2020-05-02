By the time an athlete begins his professional career, tales of his greatness are all that remain at his hometown high school. Saahdiq Charles, the left tackle from LSU drafted in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Washington Redskins, left just such a legacy at Madison-Ridgeland Academy in the suburbs of Jackson, Miss.
Charles showed flashes of unexpected brilliance in weaving through defenders with an LSU coach in attendance. Charles then single-handedly kept the game, a state semifinal, from slipping away before an eventual loss.
That story did not come from his time on a football field — it was from his time playing soccer. The player who could help replace Trent Williams on Washington’s offensive line was once a standout goalkeeper. He hovered around 300 pounds, surprising opposing coaches with his agility and eventually playing in one of the state’s all-star games.
“When you have big guys, that’s one thing,” Madison-Ridgeland football coach Herbert Davis said of Charles, who’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds. “But when you have big guys who can move, that’s when you know you’ve got somebody special.”
When Madison-Ridgeland’s athletic director offered Jonathan Branch the soccer coaching job, Branch asked two questions: First, how’s the team? And then, how’s the goalkeeper? “It doesn’t matter how good your team is if you can’t stop anybody,” Branch said.
That’s when Branch heard about Charles, then a rising senior who was the football team’s star left tackle after transferring to the school a year earlier. Branch worried his incumbent starter was a big guy who liked soccer and ended up in goal because he couldn’t play anywhere else.
By the time football season ended, Branch still had never seen Charles touch a soccer ball. During warmups on his first day with Charles at practice, Charles worked through a simple drill, passing and dribbling to improve footwork. The coaches knew Charles was an exceptional athlete. Once he began to practice, they realized he was a soccer player, too.
Charles did a reaction drill, with goalkeeper coach Payton Lockey kicking the ball about 8 yards straight at the players who had to catch it.
“I was mesmerized by how fast his hands and feet were,” said Lockey, a former Division III goalkeeper. “He has the fastest hands and feet of any human being I’ve ever met and worked with.”
College football coaches recruiting Charles appreciated his multi-sport skill set. In addition to football and soccer, Charles won a state title in the shot put.
Jeff Grimes, a former offensive line coach at LSU, visited for a soccer game, and Charles wanted to play in the field. Branch said he would allow it, as long as the team led by a few goals and the staff could track down a large enough jersey. They found one and added Charles’ number with electrical tape. After halftime, Charles received a pass and began dribbling downfield, creating a moment that highlighted his agility.
“Saahdiq just started cutting everybody up,” Branch said. “Maradona’d one guy. Scissored a guy. He weaved through everybody. The sideline was going nuts. Our bench was going nuts.”
Madison-Ridgeland reached the state championship game in Charles’s junior year but lost. The school finished the next season 16-7 with 10 shutouts but lost a playoff semifinal despite Charles making one save after another.
“If we wouldn’t have had him,” Branch said, “it would have been trouble.”
Charles not only stopped shots, but his distribution skills were also solid. He started counterattacks from the back and was reliable with his longer passes.
“He could pass the ball wherever he wanted to,” center back Jake Reeves said. “He could kick it half the soccer field, which I think is impressive in itself. We could always count on him to distribute the ball to wherever he wanted it to go.”
Charles managed the back line and directed his teammates on set pieces. The distinction between a great goalkeeper and one who is less skilled is significant at the high school level, and “when you have somebody like Saahdiq,” Lockey said, “it really is a great foundation for a good season and a good team.”
After transferring to Madison-Ridgeland, Charles wanted to play defensive line on the football team. Kenny Williams, the school’s offensive line coach, told him a switch to offense would lead him further. Williams might not have known the former goalkeeper would go on to win a national title with LSU, but he sensed big things were in store for Charles.
“You will buy your mom a house one day,” Williams told him. “You will play in the NFL. You will be drafted.”
