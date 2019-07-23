The Washington Redskins will open training camp on Wednesday with their annual conditioning test, and a better health situation than they've had in some time.
Speaking at Tuesday's River City Classic golf tournament in Richmond, coach Jay Gruden said he's expecting quarterback Colt McCoy to be "ready to go" when the first practice takes place on Thursday.
Gruden said running back Derrius Guice, who had a hamstring injury earlier this summer while recovering from a torn ACL, is also expected to be ready to participate.
"He has to see the doctors here, but we expect that," Gruden said.
Left tackle Geron Christian will also be ready to go, important news given reports that starter Trent Williams won't be reporting to camp on time.
Gruden and team president Bruce Allen wouldn't indulge speculation on Williams on Tuesday.
"Players are reporting tonight, and we expect him," Allen said.
Seriously?
"We expect everybody."
It was pointed out to Allen that the NFL Network reported Williams wouldn't be on hand.
"OK."
Pressed again, Allen said: "I've talked to Trent, and I'll leave my conversation between Trent and I."
Gruden, likewise, struck the tone that all is good until it isn't.
"I expect to see Trent tomorrow," the coach said. "See how he's doing and get him ready to go."
Gruden said he'll be able to adjust as needed if Williams happens to not report, noting his experience juggling the roster through the injuries of past seasons.
The Redskins will have their conditioning test on Wednesday before opening camp with a Thursday morning practice that will be the first fans can attend.
One player who is expected to attend is Brandon Scherff, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract.
Asked if any movement has been made towards a long-term extension, Allen said there was "nothing new."
"We're excited to see him, and he can't wait to get back on the football field," Allen said. "I'd hate to be the first rep against him."
This year's training camp won't have any joint practices. Allen revealed that they had a couple teams willing to come to Richmond to participate, but it didn't work out with the preseason schedule.
