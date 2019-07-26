Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen thinks a major announcement will be coming soon.
In an appearance on "The Larry O'Connor Show" on WMAL, Allen addressed the timetable for announcing where the team's next football stadium will be located.
"I would say within a year, that is the timetable we're looking at," Allen said.
Officials in Maryland have bowed out of the contest, but Virginia and Washington D.C. both remain in the running to be the site, and both groups have met with team owner Dan Snyder and other officials.
The Times-Dispatch has previously reported that discussions in Virginia have centered around a plot of land near Dulles Airport, with an extension of the new Metro Silver Line to the site, while the RFK Stadium site is the top contender inside the District.
The Redskins currently play at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., which was constructed by former team owner Jack Kent Cooke.
"Our deadline for making a decision is really 2022," Allen said. "Our lease in Maryland ends in 2026."
The Redskins anticipate a process of several years from announcement to completion of the stadium. They have released architectural renderings of potential stadium designs in past years, with the new stadium resembling the intimate RFK Stadium more than FedEx.
The new stadium is also expected to be the home of a team museum and the yearly training camp.
Allen said on WMAL that he expects Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to visit the camp at some point in the next few days.
Allen, whose brother George is a former Virginia senator, also extended an invitation to the current president to visit a game this season.
"We'd love to have the president," Allen said. "We have pictures at Redskins Park of the presidents that have come over the years, and it's part of this franchise's legacy."
It would be foolish of them to put the stadium anywhere other than in the District, so I assume they'll go with the Reston option....
Virginia taxpayers should hope that the new stadium is NOT in Virginia unless 100% of the cost is borne by Dan Snyder and the Redskins. We cannot afford more corporate welfare.
