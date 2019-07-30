Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams is about to enter the second week of his training camp holdout, but no movement is in sight.
Team president Bruce Allen addressed Williams' status on Tuesday night during the team's annual "Celebration in the End Zone."
Allen said there hadn't yet been any thawing of the ice.
"Training camp is going on, we're doing well, and we'd love to have Trent here," Allen said.
The Redskins will sign veteran left tackle Donald Penn to bolster their depth at the position. Allen said Penn's signing shouldn't be interpreted as impacting anything with Williams.
"We like Donald - Donald had a good workout," Allen said. "But we still want Trent."
Allen added that the team worked out more players at the position, as it does regularly, after Tuesday's practice.
The event, held at the team's training camp site, drew a few hundred fans to hear from Redskins dignitaries.
"The passion of the Redskins fans is special," Allen said. "There's a fan who flew in today from Belgium with his family of four. They come once a year. It's tremendous and they're all optimistic."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.