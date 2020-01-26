Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday, according to multiple media reports, including the Associated Press, Washington Post and the LA Times. He was 41.
Bryant, who went to the NBA immediately out of high school in 1996, won five NBA championships -- all with the Lakers, where he played for 20 seasons -- and two Olympic gold medals. Bryant retired as the NBA's third all-time leading scorer with 33,643 points. LeBron James just surpassed Bryant on Saturday night for third on the all-time list.
“Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Much respect my brother.”
Bryant, the league MVP in 2008 and 18-time All-Star, once scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, which is the second-highest, single-game total in NBA history. He scored 60 points in the final game of his career.
Bryant, who is eligible for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this summer, is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters. It was unclear if family members were on the helicopter, according to the Associated Press.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
BRYANT LAKERS HORNETS
FILE - In this July 12, 1996, file photo, Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference in Inglewood, Calif. Bryant was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets by the Lakers in exchange for veteran center Vlade Divac. This was a key moment in the life of a five-time champion and 18-time All-Star. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, STf)
SUSAN STERNER
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Kobe Bryant, Sam Perkins
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, right, drives toward the basket as Seattle SuperSonics Sam Perkins guards while Hersey Hawkins looks on during second half action, Friday, Feb. 13, 1998 in Inglewood, Calif. The SuperSonics won the game 113-108. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Johnny Newman, Kobe Bryant
Denver Nuggets Johnny Newman, left, attempts to steal the ball from Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant during the second period in Inglewood, California, Thursday, Feb. 19, 1998. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
Michael Caulfield
Kobe Bryant, Travis Best
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, left, attempts to block Indiana Pacers Travis Best during the first half of their game, Wednesday, March 4, 1998 in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
BRYANT MALONE HORRY
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, center, goes to the basket as teammate Robert Horry, left, and Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone look on during the second half of their game Sunday, April 19, 1998, in Inglewood, Calif. The Lakers won the game 102-98. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
BRYANT DUNCAN
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, goes for a layup against San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 25, 1999, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
BRYANT PIPPEN MACK
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (8) reacts to the ball being knocked loose by Houston Rockets' Scottie Pippen, left, in the first quarter, Monday, April 26, 1999, in Houston. At rear is Rockets' Sam Mack. (AP Photo/Tim Johnson)
TIM JOHNSON
BRYANT
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, with his right hand in a cast, watches his teammates play the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter of a Great Western Shootout exhibition game Thursday, Oct. 21, 1999, in Inglewood, Calif. The Lakers won in overtime, 93-89. Bryant broke his hand last week during the team's first exhibition game and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Kobe Bryant, Patrick Ewing
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant shoots over New York Knicks' Patrick Ewing during the first half of their game Sunday, March 28, 1999, in Inglewood, Calif. The Lakers won the game 99-91. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
ELDEN CAMBELL SHAQUILLE O'NEIL K
Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal (34) puts his arms around teammates, Elden Campbell (41) and Kobe Bryant (8) as Eddie Jones (6) and Derek Harper walk in front as they return to play the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 1999. The Lakers beat the Rockets 99-91.(AP Photo/ Victoria Arocho)
VICTORIA AROCHO
Jazz Lakers 1998
Los Angeles Lakers? Kobe Bryant, bottom, battles for a rebound against Utah Jazz, Greg Ostertag, left and Chris Morris during the first half of their semi-final playoff game, May 22, 1998 in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
PIPPEN BRYANT
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, left, hits a corner jumper against Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen late in the fourth quarter in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday February 1, 1998. Lakers routed the Bulls,112-87. (AP Photo/ Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Lakers Bulls 1998
Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O?Neal, right, flex his arm as he polishes off his superman tattoo seated next to teammate Kobe Bryant during the fourth quarter of their blowout game against the Chicago Bulls, Feb. 1, 1998 in Inglewood, California. O?Neal scored 24-points and Bryant scored 20-points to route the Bulls, 112-87. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Kevork Djansezian
BRYANT CARR
FILE - In this May 12, 1997 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (8) reacts to losing the ball as Utah Jazz forward Antoine Carr hits the deck in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. The Jazz beat the Lakers 98-93 in overtime. Bryant badly missed four shots in the final moments of the playoff loss to the Utah Jazz, ending the Lakers’ season. When the team returned to Los Angeles that night, Bryant went to a suburban gym and worked on his shot until dawn. Today, he says the Airball Game was a turning point in his ability to handle negativity and self-doubt with hard work. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)
DOUGLAS C. PIZAC
Lakers vs Clippers Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers? Kobe Bryant, middle, dishes off the ball as the Los Angeles Clippers? Eric Piatkowski, left, Loy Vaught, second from right, and Charles Outlaw surround him during first-half action at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on Friday, April 18, 1997. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Kobe Bryant, Sam Mack
Los Angeles Laker guard Kobe Bryant (8) passes to a teammate under the basket as Houston Rockets, Sam Mack looks on during the first half at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday, March 7, 1997. (AP Photo/E. J. Flynn)
E. J. Flynn
BRYANT
The Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes up for a basket during their game against the Detroit Pistons at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. (AP Photo/Michelle Segall-Brady)
MICHELLE SEGALL-BRADY
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant walks up the court while playing for the East team during Magic's Roundball Classic at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich., April 14, 1996. Bryant, like Kevin Garnett last year, has decided to skip college and jump right to the NBA. Bryant, a 6-foot-6 forward from Wynnewood, Pa., who attends Lower Merion High School, announced Monday, April 29, 1996, he will become the sixth high school player to enter the NBA draft.(AP Photo/Jeff Kowalsky)
JEFF KOWALSKY
Kobe Bryant Lakers NBA
Newly-acquired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant drives the open lane during a summer league game against the Detroit Pistons in Long Beach, Calif., on Saturday, July 13, 1996. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
Michael Caulfield
KOBE BRYANT
With a large flag as a backdrop, Kobe Bryant dunks the ball at his Lower Merion, Pa. high school gym during a practice Friday, Jan. 19, 1996. The 6-foot 6 suburban Philadelphia phenom can play for any college in the nation or he may jump right from high school to pro basketball. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
RUSTY KENNEDY
LA Premiere of "Just Mercy"
Kobe Bryant attends the LA premiere of "Just Mercy" at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
HONG KONG NBA BRYANT
Los Angeles Lakers star player Kobe Bryant, center rear, is flanked by young Hong Kong female basketball players as they pose for a picture at the end of a "Meet Kobe" basketball Clinic held in Hong Kong on Friday, Aug. 10, 2001. Kobe is on a world tour and Hong Kong is his first stop, he will be heading to Beijing next. (AP Photo/Anat Givon)
ANAT GIVON
SHORTS FINES
FILE--Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant goes up for a reverse dunk against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter of a preseason game at the Pond in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2001. the NBA fashion police have returned, fining nine players $5,000 each for wearing their shorts too low during games. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant of the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Lakers were among the players fined, along with Tracy McGrady of the Orlando Magic and Nick Van Exel of the Denver Nuggets, according to two league sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
SPURS LAKERS
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, May 14, 2002, in Los Angeles. Bryant had a team-high 26 points as the Lakers won 93-87 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
NBA ALL STAR GAME
NBA All-Star West team's Kobe Bryant, of the Los Angeles Lakers, stretches before a team workout Saturday, Feb. 9, 2002, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
GENE J. PUSKAR
A.76ERS BRYANT.C0539
Kobe Bryant ponders a question at a Philadelphia 76ers news conference in Philadelphia Wednesday, June 19, 1996. While not a likely pick by the 76ers in next week's NBA draft, Kobe, who recently graduated from high school, was given a workout by the team. (AP Photo/George Widman)
GEORGE WIDMAN
TROUBLED LAKERS
FILE--Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal, left, and guard Kobe Bryant, right, sit on the bench on the closing minutes of the Lakers' loss to the Indiana Pacers in game five of the NBA Finals in Indianapolis, in this June 16, 2000 photo. All is not well with the defending champions. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant _ perhaps the NBA's two best players _ just don't get along. ``I haven't had any thought of bringing them together,'' Lakers coach Phil Jackson said. ``I don't even want them in the same room together right now.'' (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
MICHAEL CONROY
PEOPLE BRYANT
FILE--Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, is shown in this 1998-99 season file photo. Squabbling Los Angeles Lakers stars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant have a new rivalry: both are nominated for Favorite Male Sports Star in Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. The cable TV network announced nominations for the 14th annual awards on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/NBA, File)
HO
KID KOBE
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS FEB. 3-4--Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant smiles following an interview at a training facility in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday Jan. 16, 2001. Bryant's focus on basketball began at an early age influenced by his father Joe 'Jelly Bean' Bryant who was an NBA player for eight years.The younger Bryant's ascension to NBA stardom at age 22 obscures his young age, even if he is, as agent Arn Tellem says, wise beyond his years. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
MICHAEL CAULFIELD
APTOPIX Lakers Timberwolves Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) holds up the game ball and acknowledges the crowd during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after passing Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time scoring list in Minneapolis, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Ann Heisenfelt
Mavericks Lakers Basketball
Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
