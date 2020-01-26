Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday, according to multiple media reports, including the Associated Press, Washington Post and the LA Times. He was 41.

Bryant, who went to the NBA immediately out of high school in 1996, won five NBA championships -- all with the Lakers, where he played for 20 seasons -- and two Olympic gold medals. Bryant retired as the NBA's third all-time leading scorer with 33,643 points. LeBron James just surpassed Bryant on Saturday night for third on the all-time list.

“Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Much respect my brother.”

Bryant, the league MVP in 2008 and 18-time All-Star, once scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, which is the second-highest, single-game total in NBA history. He scored 60 points in the final game of his career.

Bryant, who is eligible for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this summer, is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters. It was unclear if family members were on the helicopter, according to the Associated Press.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription