Kickers at Madison

What: USL League One game

Saturday: 8 p.m. Where: Breese Stevens Field, Madison, Wis.

Online: ESPN+ Records: Kickers 6-9-4; Madison 8-8-5

Notable: This is the teams’ second meeting in recent weeks. The previous meeting resulted in a 1-0 victory for the Kickers on the road thanks to a goal from Daniel Jackson. ... The Kickers will look to extend their unbeaten streak to five games. ... The Kickers are coming off a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC II in a match they led 2-0 at half. Toronto scored two unanswered in the second half to deprive the Kickers of their consecutive victory.

— Jackson Didlake

