Kickers at South Georgia Tormenta FC

What: USL League One game

Saturday: 8 p.m. Where: Erk Russell Park, Statesboro, Ga.

Online: ESPN+ Records: Kickers 6-10-4; Tormenta 8-6-8

Notable: This is the teams’ third and final meeting. They battled to a 0-0 draw in their first meeting, and South Georgia won 1-0 on a late penalty in the second meeting, which was at Erk Russell Park. ... Tormenta is in the middle of a six-match winless streak. ... Kickers midfielder Ryley Kraft made his team debut in the 80th minute last week.

— Jackson Didlake

