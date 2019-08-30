Kickers at South Georgia Tormenta FC
What: USL League One game
Saturday: 8 p.m. Where: Erk Russell Park, Statesboro, Ga.
Online: ESPN+ Records: Kickers 6-10-4; Tormenta 8-6-8
Notable: This is the teams’ third and final meeting. They battled to a 0-0 draw in their first meeting, and South Georgia won 1-0 on a late penalty in the second meeting, which was at Erk Russell Park. ... Tormenta is in the middle of a six-match winless streak. ... Kickers midfielder Ryley Kraft made his team debut in the 80th minute last week.
