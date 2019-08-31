Kickers logo

The Richmond Kickers used an offensive explosion to claim a 4-1 road victory on Saturday night at South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Richmond (7-10-4) picked up two goals from Dennis Chin and Joe Gallardo to crate their final margin, answering back quickly after a fifth-minute goal from Tormenta.

The Kickers were on their heels early, using a big save by Akira Fitzgerald in the third minute before Tormenta put up its first goal.

But things turned in the 11th minute, with Chin scoring his first of two.

The Kickers return home on Saturday to face the Greenville Triumph in the inaugural Bon Secours Cup competition between the regional rivals.

Richmond 3 1 - 4

Tormenta 1 0 - 1

R: Chin (2), Gallardo (2). T: Rowe.

Saves: Richmond 5, Tormenta 2

Fouls: Richmond 6, Tormenta 10

Corner kicks: Richmond 4, Tormenta 5

