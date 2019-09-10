Kickers logo

The Richmond Kickers fell 4-0 in an USL League One match at North Texas SC on Tuesday.

The loss results in the Kickers (8-11-4) likely needing points from their five remaining matches to make the playoffs.

Richard Danso put North Texas (15-5-5) on the board 16 seconds into the match with a header. Danso scored again to put the deficit at two heading into halftime. Arturo Rodriguez scored in the 70th minute to take a 3-0 lead, and Danso completed his hat trick for the final margin.

Akira Fitzgerald made four saves for Richmond.

