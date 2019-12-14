All of that extensive scouting and video study seemed unnecessary. All Richmond needed to do against Charleston on Saturday night was stay in front of Cougars star guard Grant Riller and keep him off the free throw line.
Simple plan. Difficult execution.
The Spiders did it well enough, particularly in the first half, to earn a 78-71 win at the Robins Center.
UR (9-1) has lost only to nationally ranked Auburn.
Richmond features balanced scoring with forward Grant Golden and guards Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod. Charleston (5-5) leads with the basket-attacking Riller, a 6-foot-3 senior who was named CAA preseason player of the year.
“He’s a great player, probably as good as we’ve played this season,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said.
Heading into the Richmond game, Riller needed 17 points to reach 2,000 for his career. He got there (21 points), scoring 17 in the second half, keeping the game tight.
Francis started the game defending Riller, who was averaging 21 points. Then Andre Gustavson took a turn, and so did Gilyard.
Riller scored on a layup with 15:50 left in the first half and on another with one second left in the first half for his only two buckets before the break.
Riller took a more aggressive offensive approach in the second half, when Charleston coach Earl Grant moved Riller from the wing to the point and he made all of his eight trips to the free throw line (seven hits).
“He has like everything in his game from the pick-and-roll,” said Gustavson (10 points). “In the second half, he got downhill too much. We should have done a better job with that.”
Francis (fours 3s) led Richmond with 20, and Golden finished with 17. Four Spiders reached double figures. UR shot 53%. Gilyard had eight assists and three steals.
“The job that coach Mooney is doing with these guys is amazing, and I watched all of their games,” Grant said. “One of the best coaches I’ve coached against in my five years. … I give him credit. Every time we made a mistake, those guys made us pay.”
Charleston, picked to finish second in the CAA preseason poll, was shooting 29.3% from 3-point distance coming into this game, and then hit two of its first five 3 attempts on the way to a 12-4 lead. The Cougars then cooled while the Spiders chipped away behind Sherod, Francis and Golden, taking their first lead at 17-16.
UR led 39-31 at halftime despite not attempting a free throw in the first 20 minutes.
Next: The Spiders play at Old Dominion on Wednesday night.
The Monarchs (3-7), who played at Illinois on Saturday night, have lost to James Madison (80-78), George Mason (60-53), William & Mary (63-46) and VCU (69-57). Richmond is ODU’s final game against state opposition this regular season.
FG FT Reb
CHARLESTON M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
McManus 33 2-5 0-0 2-7 1 2 4
Smart 12 1-2 0-0 2-2 0 1 2
Galloway 31 10-17 0-0 2-5 1 2 22
Jasper 30 1-6 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Riller 33 7-15 7-8 0-3 3 1 21
Miller 28 5-8 3-4 1-6 1 0 16
McCluney 12 1-7 0-0 2-3 0 2 2
Epps 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Tucker 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Richard 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Reddish 3 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Totals 200 27-61 11-14 9-30 6 11 71
Percentages: FG .443, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Miller 3-6, Galloway 2-8, Jasper 1-5, McCluney 0-1, Richard 0-1, McManus 0-2, Riller 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 11 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Galloway). Turnovers: 11 (Riller 3, McManus 2, Galloway, Jasper, McCluney, Miller, Reddish, Richard). Steals: 8 (Galloway 5, Epps, Jasper, Riller).
FG FT Reb
RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Cayo 27 5-6 1-2 0-5 0 2 11
Golden 25 8-11 0-1 0-7 3 0 17
Francis 33 6-14 4-4 1-3 3 2 20
Gilyard 39 2-6 2-2 1-6 8 2 7
Sherod 28 4-9 0-0 2-7 2 1 9
Gustavson 23 4-8 0-0 0-1 0 0 10
Burton 11 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Koureissi 9 2-2 0-0 1-1 1 1 4
Wojcik 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Grace 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 31-59 7-9 7-33 19 9 78
Percentages: FG .525, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Francis 4-9, Gustavson 2-4, Golden 1-1, Gilyard 1-5, Sherod 1-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 10 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Cayo, Golden, Gustavson). Turnovers: 10 (Gilyard 4, Cayo 3, Francis, Golden, Sherod). Steals: 7 (Gilyard 3, Gustavson 2, Francis, Golden).
Coll. of Charleston 31 40 — 71
Richmond 39 39 — 78
A—5,804 (7,201).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.