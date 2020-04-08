The King and the Silver Fox.
In a sport awash with rivalries — some spanning a decade or more, others fizzling in a week or two — none was more epic than the generation-long battle between Richard Petty and David Pearson.
It was a rivalry, not a feud. Neither the two drivers nor their loyal crews resorted to shoving matches or pugilistics, as some NASCAR combatants famously have.
No, Petty and Pearson expressed their white-hot competitive fire with on-track performance.
Petty was anointed NASCAR’s “King” for obvious reasons. He won 200 races at NASCAR’s Cup Series level — an insurmountable record given the fact that the modern-day tour makes far fewer stops than it did during the barnstorming days of the 1950s and ’60s.
Petty’s seven championships have been matched but not yet surpassed. And if Jimmie Johnson stops running full time without winning an eighth, that total can’t be reached again by another driver for years to come.
The King ruled with consistent excellence. He never mailed it in. He was there with a full effort in race after race. Through injury and illness, Petty was NASCAR’s most reliable presence, the tour’s ever-shining star. If you went to a race when he was active, you were going to see Richard Petty run.
Pearson was given the nickname “Silver Fox” for his somewhat premature gray hair, and for his cool, calculating racing style.
A three-time champion, Pearson’s 105 wins are a distant second to Petty’s 200 but well ahead of Jeff Gordon’s third-best 93. Among active drivers, none threatens Pearson’s second-place rank. About-to-retire Johnson tops the active list with 83 wins, and next is Kyle Busch with 56.
Nobody was, or is, better than Pearson at saving a daring move for the perfect moment, nurturing a race car for hundreds of miles so the engine would have enough power, the tires enough traction to win at the finish. Nobody was cooler when cool was required.
As Petty said of Pearson in 1982, after they had raced each other for more than two decades, if he was behind Pearson on the track and there was trouble ahead, the best policy was to follow Pearson.
“If he turns right and goes through the fence,” Petty said, “then I’m going to turn right, too, because that must be the best way to get around the trouble.”
The two drivers had some of the greatest finishes in NASCAR history, none more thrilling than the 1976 Daytona 500.
Petty already had won that iconic race five times and would win twice more before he retired. Pearson, though he had won Daytona’s midsummer Firecracker 400, was yet to win the far more prestigious 500.
The two of them had dominated the race, Petty’s Dodge and Pearson’s Mercury swapping the lead in the final quarter of the event. They were two laps ahead of the rest of the field as they took the white flag for the final lap, Petty leading.
Pearson, using the momentum gained by running in Petty’s aerodynamic draft, shot ahead of Petty as they raced down the backstretch of the 2.5-mile speedway. Undaunted, Petty steered to the inside, attempting a riskier drafting pass as they arced through the third and fourth turns.
As the two came out of the turn, Petty moved up toward Pearson’s high line — but Petty’s right rear fender caught Pearson’s left front. The two caromed off the concrete wall. Petty slid toward the finish line, but then his Dodge veered into the infield grass and stopped 20 yards short.
Pearson’s Mercury had gone spinning toward the inside wall, but bounced off another car whose driver had cut low to avoid the crash.
Pearson was driving for the Wood Brothers team, based in Stuart, and from the pits the crew was unable to see what had happened to their car. Eddie Wood — now one of the second-generation principals of the team along with brother Len — was the lone crew member in radio communication with Pearson.
Last week, Eddie Wood recalled the finish of that race and Pearson’s calm on the radio.
“David is going into Turn 3,” Eddie said, “and he says, ‘I got him.’ Then it’s quiet for a few seconds. The next thing I hear is, ‘He hit me.’
“We still can’t see David. Richard comes into sight spinning around. I know David’s been touched, and I’m waiting to hear something from him.”
Pearson: “Where’s Richard?”
Eddie: “Stuck in the grass — his car won’t crank.”
Pearson: “I’m coming.”
As Eddie and the team watched, Pearson drove straight from the end of the pits, across the grass, past Richard’s car, up onto the track where he crossed the finish line. He won the race.
“When I looked at the film of the race later,” Eddie said, “I realized David was spinning backwards when he asked me, ‘Where’s Richard?’ But I didn’t hear that in his voice at all. We could have been sitting across the table from each other he was so calm.
“In those days, the radio was set up so the driver had to push a button on his left shoulder harness to talk. So David was reaching across with his right hand for the radio, clutching the car to knock it out of gear and keep the engine from stalling, steering with his left — and he was as calm as you and I talking right now.”
“That’s what won that race — David’s cool.”
Eddie Wood said Pearson’s determination to keep his Mercury running stemmed from an incident during the Daytona 500 the year before — and Petty was involved.
Pearson had dominated the 1975 race and was leading with three laps to go. Problems had plagued Petty, who was eight laps behind.
But Petty’s Dodge was still perhaps the fastest car on the track. He was gaining on Pearson, and in his draft was second-place Benny Parsons — a clear threat to snatch the win from Pearson.
Pushing hard to maintain his lead without a drafting partner, Pearson made contact with a lapped car and spun with two laps to go. And the engine in Pearson’s Mercury died. He ended up fourth, two laps behind winner Parsons.
“There was nothing wrong with Richard pulling Benny along in his draft,” Eddie said. “That’s racing. But that’s the way it was between those two. David didn’t want to lose a race in any way because of something Richard did.
“So that’s why he had the mindset to keep the car running,” Eddie said, “because it bit him the year before when it stalled on him.”
Brothers Eddie and Len Wood agreed that for all their head-to-head competition, Petty and Pearson amounted to a two-man mutual admiration society.
“Both Richard and David had the utmost respect for each other,” Len said. “There were a few times that they both tested each other, but in the end, they were friends who remained that way until David’s passing.”
Petty’s cousin and longtime crew chief Dale Inman, himself a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, echoed the Woods.
“They never had trouble with each other,” Inman said, “even after that wreck at Daytona. Me and Maurice [Petty’s brother and engine builder Maurice Petty] were pretty upset, but Richard was ready for the next race.
“So we took that car back to the shop, made the repairs and Richard won in it the next week at Rockingham.”
Inman said if there was ever a race in which Pearson’s cleverness irritated Petty, it was the 1974 Firecracker 400, also at Daytona.
In that race, Pearson was leading Petty in the closing laps. Pearson knew the second-place car would have the advantage, an opportunity to pull off a drafting slingshot pass on the final lap. Pearson kept slowing his pace. Petty resolutely slowed as well, staying in second.
As the two took the checkered flag, Pearson backed off the throttle and raised his hand — the standard signal to the next driver in line that the engine has lost power.
But Pearson’s engine was fine. He got back on the gas and fell in behind Petty. It was Pearson who made the slingshot pass for the win.
Afterward, Petty made it clear he didn’t appreciate the drastic slowdown in close quarters on a superspeedway.
“Richard did get mad at David that time,” Inman recalled. “David let off in front of us so much we liked to have hit him. Richard was upset about that one.
“But as far as holding a grudge — that just didn’t happen.”
Inman recalled another race about which the two drivers disagreed — a 1969 race at the half-mile Beltsville Speedway in Maryland. They finished one-two but were in dispute about who was scored as the winner. That was before electronic scoring, so laps were recorded by hand.
“Richard went up to the scoring stand to make his point,” Inman said. “He was sure we had won the race. He got them to check the scorecards…. Yeah, we won.”
Petty had some experience with scoring rechecks to decide a race winner. In 1959, his father, Lee Petty, protested the scoring of what appeared to be Richard’s first win. The protest was successful. Father won and son’s first victory didn’t come until the 1960 season.
Statistics can give an interesting, if incomplete, picture of the great careers of Petty and Pearson.
Their years at the top of the sport didn’t merely overlap. For the most part they were concurrent. In the long arc of NASCAR’s history, some very good drivers ended up with records pruned because they raced during years when another driver was dominant.
Petty and Pearson, on the contrary, fed off each other’s success, their competitive natures stoked week in and week out.
As Petty would say after Pearson died in 2018, “David is a Hall of Fame driver who made me better. He pushed me just as much as I pushed him on the track. We both became better for it.”
Petty, three years younger, began running in NASCAR’s premier series in 1958, was still winning in 1984, retired in 1992. Pearson started racing in the top series in 1960, was still winning in 1980, made his last start in 1986.
Besides a longer tenure on the circuit, Petty ran NASCAR’s grueling full tour nearly every year, amassing about double the starts (1,184 to Pearson’s 574), wins (200 to Pearson’s 105) and championships (seven to Pearson’s three).
In the ceaseless debate about the better driver, Pearson’s advocates like to point out that Pearson earned his three championships in only four full-tour seasons. They also note that Pearson was victorious more times when they finished one-two — it happened 63 times and Pearson has a 33-30 edge.
There’s also the matter of career winning percentage, also advantage Pearson — 18.3 percent to Petty’s 16.9 percent.
To delve a little deeper into that last number, consider how long Petty continued to race after his winning years. Still the linchpin of his own team and still a star for the sport at large, he kept racing. He put in his final eight seasons without a victory.
If you calculate the winning percentage of the two drivers on the occasion of their last victories, you get a different picture. Petty’s 200th victory came in his 943rd start. Pearson’s 105th win came in his 519th start. At those points in their respective careers, it’s Petty with the slightly better winning pace — 21.2 percent to Pearson’s 20.2.
Petty’s long winless streak at the end of his career speaks to the different ways the two drivers approached their sport.
Pearson drove for several different car owners. Many years — most notably an eight-season, 43-win stretch with the Wood Brothers — his team ran selected races rather than grinding out the full season.
Petty, on the other hand, spent nearly his entire career driving for the team his father had started and he inherited. He had the advantage of career-long stability. And he had the added responsibility of his role as a full-time representative of American stock car racing.
While Pearson was running only major races, Petty was there at every track, every race, large or small.
Pearson could be personable and funny, but he avoided the media when he could. Petty took it as his duty to be available to reporters. Petty saw the sport as a growing industry that was fed by fans and thrived on sponsorships.
Bill Sawyer, whose family owned and operated Richmond Raceway for decades before the selling the track to NASCAR, said Petty was the backbone of the sport.
“He had the vision that was right for the time,” said Sawyer, who now owns Virginia Motor Speedway, a state-of-the-art dirt track in Jamaica.
“Richard set the standard for being an ambassador of the sport,” Sawyer said. “He was a friend of the fans. After a race, he would take all the time in the world for the fans.
“I can remember having to turn on the lights at the Fairgrounds track maybe two hours after a race was over because Richard was still there, sitting on the front row of the grandstand, signing anything anybody would put in front of him.
“He would stay until everybody was taken care of.”
Whatever their off-track approach to the sport, the King and the Silver Fox were stock car racing’s best for most of their careers. When the discussion turns to NASCAR’s all-time greats, both are in the conversation.
Len Wood was asked which of the drivers was better.
“I’ll put it this way,” he said. “Both Richard and David were two of the best to ever strap into a NASCAR stock car…. Both of them had a passion for being the best there was; and they made each other better.
“One of my favorite quotes from both of them was when Richard was asked who he thought was the better driver and he said ‘David.’ When David was asked who was better, he responded, ‘I’m not going to argue with Richard.’ ”
