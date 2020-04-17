SPELLMAN LEEUWENBURG

Alonzo Spellman (90) of the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins’ Jay Leeuwenburg represented the nature of the rivalry by slugging it out in the fourth quarter on Dec. 10, 2000. Both players were ejected. Dallas won 32-13.

 2000, The Associated Press

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is devoting space all week to celebrating the area's most memorable sports rivalries.

College sports

VCU-Richmond hoops

VCU-Old Dominion hoops

ODU vs. JMU women's hoops

UVA-Tennessee, VCU-UR and UConn-Notre Dame women's hoops

UR-W&M football - the Capital Cup

UVA vs. Tech football - the Commonwealth Cup

H-SC vs. R-MC football - "The Game"

High school sports

Varina vs. Highland Springs

St. Christopher's vs. Collegiate

Thomas Dale vs. L.C. Bird

Lee-Davis vs. Patrick Henry

Pro sports

Cowboys-Redskins

Pearson and Petty were NASCAR's greatest duo

From our columnists

Teel:  Duke-UNC basketball and Army-Navy football

Szvetitz: Auburn-Alabama

Teel: Tech-UVA football rivalry rooted in matchup of legendary coaches

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
