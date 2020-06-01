Russell Wilson, a Richmonder whose grandfather was a trailblazing president of Norfolk State University, put out a statement on social media Monday in response to recent protests over police brutality.
Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, wrote about his pain in light of current events.
His statement:
"My heart hurts.
Pain. Frustration. Outrage. Sadness.
I remember my dad and grandfather telling me vivid stories of the 50s and 60s regarding the brutal acts of violence inflicted upon blacks. It seems that we have been thrust back to those horrific events all over again in 2020. The reality is the past has never left us. As I've been thinking about what to say, I realized there are no words that can alleviate the hurt and pain over the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others.
As a stepdad to one of the most amazing kids I've ever known, a young boy with so much passion, talent, intelligence, and love for others; as a father to one of the most bright, brilliant and vibrant young girls in the world and a new baby boy on the way ... I fear. I fear for their lives just like my grandmother feared for my dad's life and the lives of other children. I fear because of the color of their beautiful chocolate skin.
We cannot continue to ignore racism as though it has ended, or never happened. The continual violence inflicted upon blacks and people of color must stop. We need a change now. We need love. We need compassion. We need grace and forgiveness even in the midst of the pain.
We need true leadership. We need justice. We need equality.
The video of George Floyd broke my heart. Seeing someone's life being taken so cruelly makes us want to rage and lash out. But then I ask myself, what would George Floyd want? He told us. He just wanted his mother. He wanted his life. He simply wanted to breathe. Ahmaud Arbery simply wanted to go on a run. Breonna Taylor wanted a peaceful night at home. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., wanted us to have a Dream.
I ask, what do you really want? Do you want your kids to go to school without fear? Do you want your grandchildren to have a dream? I want my kids and your kids to have a dream they can earn - earn with hard work, love and compassion for others. However, I hope and pray their dreams and opportunities aren't blocked by the fears and pain caused by racism.
We are called to Love. The commonality that we all share is that God created us all to love.
We can make a change. WE MUST MAKE A CHANGE. BLACK LIVES MATTER. God loves color. He loves us all. He loves you. He loves me.
Let us "Do Everything in Love."
1 Corinthians 16:14
-Russell Wilson
#3"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Don't worry Russell, the color of your money and the neighborhood you live in will protect your privileged children for all their living days. Millions and Millions of dollars go a long way in protecting top tier black people from having the "ghetto" experience. Now if they happen to venture off into an unsavory place then I would say they might have something to worry about but hey, lets face it, you went to a private school, married smart the second time around and most likely will send your kids to the best schools and they won't lack for anything. Really want to do something Mr. Big Stuff, hope off the pedestal you've become accustomed to and head on down to the hood and lend your name and lots and lots of those millions of dollars you got to a good cause like education, or heath care, or job training, or housing or maybe even run for a national office when you finish football (if your brain is intact) and then make a real difference. Until then, enjoy the ivory tower and leave the destruction and the subsequent clean up to the fine citizen of the poor neighborhoods along with the merchants that have lost their lively hood. Worried, give me a break.....so sayith Polk the Pontificator
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.