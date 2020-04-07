The Richmond Women’s City Amateur golf tournament surrenders only to the most formidable opponents. Global war halted the event for two years in the mid-1940s. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted it again.
Tournament director Katherine Berry confirmed Tuesday that the world health crisis has made it not only impractical but also imprudent to play the 2020 event, which was scheduled for June 8-12 at Salisbury Country Club. The tournament, first played in 1926, was previously canceled in 1944 and 1945, the final years of World War II.
Berry, a retired nurse, said she was worried by the prospect of bringing dozens of “women of all ages together” for five days of golf. “You’d have older players and you’d have teenagers who have been out and about in the world. And you’re going to bring them together at a time — the first full week in June — when [the pandemic] might be at or near its peak?” Her response, she said, was to “raise my hand and say, ‘We can’t do that.’”
Berry, whose nursing background includes hospice and palliative care, understands the consequences of COVID-19 infection. She said she found it difficult to embrace the notion preparing for and playing a golf tournament at a time when “some of us could be grieving the loss of life.”
Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s March 30 announcement of a 10-week stay-at-home order all but squashed hope of holding the tournament at its previously designated time and place. In essence, Berry said, Northam’s declaration “made the decision for us.”
The 2021 Women’s City Amateur will be played June 7-11 on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
Berry called the cancellation “a hard decision and a sad one.” Reigning champion Nevia Cashwell agreed.
“I understand it and I agree with it,” Cashwell said. “But it’s still disappointing. It’s always so much fun to see and spend quality time with everyone.” I enjoy the competition, but it’s the togetherness, I think, that makes it really special.”
Cashwell seemed unfazed by the thought of having to wait to defend her title.
“This just gives me another year to get ready,” she said.
The feasibility of pushing the 2020 tournament from its traditional -June dates to a slot later in the summer was discussed. Such a move would not have been unprecedented. The 2003 tournament started as scheduled at Willow Oaks but was halted — literally in midstream — by days of heavy rain. The event was completed in August.
Current circumstances, Berry said, are considerably more daunting than swampy fairways. She wondered about the long-term psychological impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our lives have been changed — maybe forever,” she said. “How long until we feel comfortable — really comfortable — about traveling? About going to a restaurant? About being part of a crowd at a football game? About going to school?”
Or about playing competitive golf? Logistics of the Women’s City Amateur require players to share a golf cart. A player who reaches Friday’s flight finals often rides shoulder to shoulder with a different individual for five consecutive days.
