Saturday’s TV

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m. — FS1, Busch: 1990 Goody’s 300

Noon — Fox, Cup: 2005 Atlanta

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — MLB, July 29, 2019: Toronto at Kansas City

11 — MASN, May 8, 2016: Oakland at Baltimore

3 p.m. — Fox, 2018 NLCS Game 5: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

4 — MLB, June 14, 2019: San Diego at Colorado

4:30 — MASN, 1983 World Series Game 3: Baltimore at Philadelphia

6 and midnight — MLB, April 5, 2019: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

7 — FS1, 2014 NLCS Game 5: St. Louis at San Francisco

8 — MLB, Sept. 3, 2019: N.Y. Mets at Washington

9 — MASN, April 9, 2014: Miami at Washington

10 — MLB, Aug. 4, 2019: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

Midnight — FS1, 1998 World Series Game 1: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2015 championship series Game 3: Virginia vs. Vanderbilt

NBA

8:30 a.m. — NBA, Jan. 2, 2014: Golden State at Miami

10:30 — NBA, Jan. 17, 2014: Golden State at Oklahoma

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon — CBSSN, 1997 Final Four: Arizona vs. Kentucky

2 p.m. — CBSSN, 2003 Final Four: Syracuse vs. Kansas

4 — CBSSN, 2010 Final Four: Duke vs. Butler

6 — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: North Carolina vs. Virginia

BOXING

7 p.m. — ESPN, 2015: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao

8 — ESPN, 2006: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Zab Judah Sworn

9 — ESPN, 2008: Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Marquez

10 — ESPN, 2009: Manny Pacquiao vs. Miguel Cotto

NFL

Noon — ABC, ESPN, NFL: NFL draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. — ESPNU, 2019 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU

8 p.m. and 11 — ESPNU, 2020 championship: Clemson vs. LSU

9 — ACCN, Nov. 29, 2019: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Midnight — ACCN, Sept. 6, 2014 Virginia Tech at Ohio State

GOLF

11 a.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2018 Los Angeles Open

1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

3 and 10 — CBS, PGA: 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

7 — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Los Angeles Open

NHL

7 a.m. — NHL, 1976 Stanley Cup Game 4: Montreal at Philadelphia

Noon — NHL, Oct. 12, 2016: Toronto at Ottawa

2 p.m. — NHL, 1994 playoffs: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

3 — NBC, 2016 Stanley Cup Game 6: Pittsburgh at San Jose

4:30 — NBC, 2017 Stanley Cup Game 6: Pittsburgh at Nashville

6 — NHL, Nov. 30, 2019: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

8 — NHL, Nov. 12, 2019: Colorado at Winnipeg

Midnight — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Los Angeles at Toronto

men’s college LACROSSE

4 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 championship: Yale vs. Virginia

WOMEN’S SOCCER

8 p.m. — Fox, 2015 World Cup: United States vs. Japan

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

9 a.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC tournament: Virginia at Florida St.

11 — ACCN, 2014 championship: Virginia vs. UCLA

TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 U.S. Open: Gauff vs. Babos

11:30 — Tennis, 2019 U.S. Open: Townsend vs. Halep

2 p.m. — 2019 U.S. Open: Andreescu vs. S. Williams

4:30 — 2013 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Azarenka

11 — Tennis, 2013 U.S. Open: Nadal vs. Djokovic

