Saturday’s TV

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. — FS1, Truck Series: Pocono Organics 150

3:30 — Fox, Cup Series: Pocono Organics 325

9 — CBSSN, World of Outlaws

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2009: Fresno State at San Diego State

9 — ESPNU, 2006: North Carolina at Alabama

Noon — ESPNU, 2005 Game 2: Florida vs. Texas

3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2010 Game 2: UCLA vs. South Carolina

6 — ESPNU, May 1, 2014: Kentucky at Tennessee

9 — ESPNU, 2017: Louisville vs. Oklahoma

Midnight — ESPNU, 2005 Game 2: Florida vs. Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 a.m. — MLB, 1985 ALCS Game 6: Kansas City at Toronto

11 — MLB, 2004 NLCS Game 6: Houston at St. Louis

1 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 6, 1996: Detroit at Baltimore

5 — MLB, 2003 NLCS Game 6: Florida at Chicago Cubs

7 — MASN, Oct. 22, 2019: Washington at Houston

8 — MLB, 2001 World Series Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona

11 p.m. — MLB, 2003 NLCS Game 6: Florida at Chicago Cubs

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Midnight — ACCN, 2012: Florida State vs. North Carolina

BOXING

11 p.m. — ESPN, Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela

NFL

1 p.m. — NFL, Oct. 3, 2019: L.A. Rams at Seattle

4 — NFL, Super Bowl LI: New England vs. Atlanta

7 — CBSSN, Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore vs. San Francisco

8:30 — NFL, Nov. 3, 2019: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

GOLF

1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Travelers Championship

2 — NBC, LPGA: 2017 PGA Championship

3 — CBS, PGA: Travelers Championship

6 — Golf, Korn Ferry: Utah Championship

NHL

7 a.m. — NHL, 2018 All-Star Skills Competition

Noon — NHL, 2009 Stanley Cup Game 2: Pittsburgh at Washington

3 p.m. — NHL, 1997 Stanley Cup Game 2: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

5 — NHL, 2020: Edmonton at Nashville

7 — NHL, Oct. 14, 2019: Anaheim at Boston

9 — NHL, 2020: Washington at N.Y. Rangers

11 — NHL, 2020: Washington at New Jersey

HORSE RACING

5 p.m. — NBC, Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series

MOTORCYCLING

2 p.m. — FS1, Superbike MotoAmerica

MEN’S SOCCER

7:25 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

1:25 — ESPN2, Serie A: Torino at Cagliari

WOMEN’S SOCCER

8 a.m. — CBSSN, 2018: Seattle vs. Portland

10 — CBSSN, 2018: Portland vs. North Carolina

12:30 p.m. — CBS, 2020: Portland vs. North Carolina

5 p.m. — CBSSN, 2020: North Carolina vs. Portland

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Tennis, Battle of the Brits

12:30 p.m. and 4 — Tennis, Credit One Bank Invitational

