Saturday’s TV
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m. — FS1, Truck Series: Pocono Organics 150
3:30 — Fox, Cup Series: Pocono Organics 325
9 — CBSSN, World of Outlaws
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2009: Fresno State at San Diego State
9 — ESPNU, 2006: North Carolina at Alabama
Noon — ESPNU, 2005 Game 2: Florida vs. Texas
3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2010 Game 2: UCLA vs. South Carolina
6 — ESPNU, May 1, 2014: Kentucky at Tennessee
9 — ESPNU, 2017: Louisville vs. Oklahoma
Midnight — ESPNU, 2005 Game 2: Florida vs. Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 a.m. — MLB, 1985 ALCS Game 6: Kansas City at Toronto
11 — MLB, 2004 NLCS Game 6: Houston at St. Louis
1 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 6, 1996: Detroit at Baltimore
5 — MLB, 2003 NLCS Game 6: Florida at Chicago Cubs
7 — MASN, Oct. 22, 2019: Washington at Houston
8 — MLB, 2001 World Series Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona
11 p.m. — MLB, 2003 NLCS Game 6: Florida at Chicago Cubs
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Midnight — ACCN, 2012: Florida State vs. North Carolina
BOXING
11 p.m. — ESPN, Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela
NFL
1 p.m. — NFL, Oct. 3, 2019: L.A. Rams at Seattle
4 — NFL, Super Bowl LI: New England vs. Atlanta
7 — CBSSN, Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore vs. San Francisco
8:30 — NFL, Nov. 3, 2019: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
GOLF
1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Travelers Championship
2 — NBC, LPGA: 2017 PGA Championship
3 — CBS, PGA: Travelers Championship
6 — Golf, Korn Ferry: Utah Championship
NHL
7 a.m. — NHL, 2018 All-Star Skills Competition
Noon — NHL, 2009 Stanley Cup Game 2: Pittsburgh at Washington
3 p.m. — NHL, 1997 Stanley Cup Game 2: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
5 — NHL, 2020: Edmonton at Nashville
7 — NHL, Oct. 14, 2019: Anaheim at Boston
9 — NHL, 2020: Washington at N.Y. Rangers
11 — NHL, 2020: Washington at New Jersey
HORSE RACING
5 p.m. — NBC, Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series
MOTORCYCLING
2 p.m. — FS1, Superbike MotoAmerica
MEN’S SOCCER
7:25 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa
1:25 — ESPN2, Serie A: Torino at Cagliari
WOMEN’S SOCCER
8 a.m. — CBSSN, 2018: Seattle vs. Portland
10 — CBSSN, 2018: Portland vs. North Carolina
12:30 p.m. — CBS, 2020: Portland vs. North Carolina
5 p.m. — CBSSN, 2020: North Carolina vs. Portland
TENNIS
8 a.m. — Tennis, Battle of the Brits
12:30 p.m. and 4 — Tennis, Credit One Bank Invitational
