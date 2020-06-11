Saturday’s TV
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m. — Fox, Xfinity: Hooters 250
6:30 — FS1, Truck: 1995 Copper World Classic
7:30 — FS1, Truck: Baptist Health 200
9 — MASN2, NHRA at Pomona, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m. — MLB, June 13, 2012: Houston at San Francisco
10:30 — MASN, May 31, 2013: Detroit at Baltimore
11 — MLB, 1952 World Series Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Brooklyn Dodgers
1:30 p.m. — MASN, July 27, 2009: Milwaukee at Washington
2 and 11 — MLB, 1971 World Series Game 6: Pittsburgh at Baltimore
8 — MASN, Aug. 14, 2015: Oakland at Baltimore
8 — MLB, 2011 World Series Game 6: Texas at St. Louis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Louisville vs. Vanderbilt
3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Auburn vs. Mississippi State
6 — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
9 — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Michigan vs. Florida State
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions
NBA
1 p.m. — NBA, 2019 Final Game 5: Golden State at Toronto
6 — NBA, 2006 Final Game 3: Dallas at Miami
9 — NBA, 2006 Final Game 6: Miami at Dallas
11:30 — NBA, 2000 playoffs: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 a.m. — ESPNU, 2013: Illinois at Michigan
10 — ESPNU, 2013: Washington at UCLA
NFL
1 p.m. — NFL, Oct. 13, 2019: Houston at Kansas City
4 — NFL, Dec. 8, 2018: Baltimore at Kansas City
8:30 — NFL, Oct. 10, 2019: N.Y. Giants at New England
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m. and 7 p.m. — ACCN, Nov. 28, 1998: Virginia at Virginia Tech
Noon — ACCN, Nov. 1, 2003: Miami at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. — ACCN, Oct. 12, 2002: Florida State at Miami
5 — ACCN, 2001 Peach Bowl: North Carolina vs. Auburn
GOLF
1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge
3 and 7 — CBS, PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge
3 — Golf, LPGA: 2015 Meijer Classic
11:30 — Golf, PGA Tour Champions: 2019 Japan Championship
NHL
12:30 p.m. — NHL, 1979 playoffs: Montreal at Boston
1:30 — NHL, 2015 playoffs: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay
4 — NHL, Oct. 5, 2019: Montreal at Toronto
6 — NHL, Nov. 21, 2019: Anaheim at Florida
8 — NBCSN, 2018 Final Game 1: Washington at Vegas
9:30 — NBCSN, 2018 Final Game 5: Washington at Vegas
10 — NHL, Nov. 23, 2019: N.Y. Rangers at Montreal
Midnight — NHL, Feb. 23, 2019: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
MOTORCYCLING
8 a.m. — MASN2, Motocross X-Fighters
Noon and 3 p.m. — NBCSN, AMA Supercross: Salt Lake City
8 p.m. — MASN2, AMA Arenacross
RUGBY
11:30 p.m. — ESPN2, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Hurricanes
SOCCER
9:20 a.m. — FS1, German: Dortmund at Fortuna Dusseldorf
12:20 p.m. — FS1 German: M’Gladbach at Munich
4 — MASN2, German: Leipzig at Hoffenheim
6 — MASN2, German: Dortmund at Fortuna Dusseldorf
TENNIS
2 p.m. — MASN2: 2019 Helpful Cup
