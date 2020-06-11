Saturday’s TV

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m. — Fox, Xfinity: Hooters 250

6:30 — FS1, Truck: 1995 Copper World Classic

7:30 — FS1, Truck: Baptist Health 200

9 — MASN2, NHRA at Pomona, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — MLB, June 13, 2012: Houston at San Francisco

10:30 — MASN, May 31, 2013: Detroit at Baltimore

11 — MLB, 1952 World Series Game 6: N.Y. Yankees at Brooklyn Dodgers

1:30 p.m. — MASN, July 27, 2009: Milwaukee at Washington

2 and 11 — MLB, 1971 World Series Game 6: Pittsburgh at Baltimore

8 — MASN, Aug. 14, 2015: Oakland at Baltimore

8 — MLB, 2011 World Series Game 6: Texas at St. Louis

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Louisville vs. Vanderbilt

3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Auburn vs. Mississippi State

6 — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

9 — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Michigan vs. Florida State

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions

NBA

1 p.m. — NBA, 2019 Final Game 5: Golden State at Toronto

6 — NBA, 2006 Final Game 3: Dallas at Miami

9 — NBA, 2006 Final Game 6: Miami at Dallas

11:30 — NBA, 2000 playoffs: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 a.m. — ESPNU, 2013: Illinois at Michigan

10 — ESPNU, 2013: Washington at UCLA

NFL

1 p.m. — NFL, Oct. 13, 2019: Houston at Kansas City

4 — NFL, Dec. 8, 2018: Baltimore at Kansas City

8:30 — NFL, Oct. 10, 2019: N.Y. Giants at New England

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m. and 7 p.m. — ACCN, Nov. 28, 1998: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Noon — ACCN, Nov. 1, 2003: Miami at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. — ACCN, Oct. 12, 2002: Florida State at Miami

5 — ACCN, 2001 Peach Bowl: North Carolina vs. Auburn

GOLF

1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge

3 and 7 — CBS, PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge

3 — Golf, LPGA: 2015 Meijer Classic

11:30 — Golf, PGA Tour Champions: 2019 Japan Championship

NHL

12:30 p.m. — NHL, 1979 playoffs: Montreal at Boston

1:30 — NHL, 2015 playoffs: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay

4 — NHL, Oct. 5, 2019: Montreal at Toronto

6 — NHL, Nov. 21, 2019: Anaheim at Florida

8 — NBCSN, 2018 Final Game 1: Washington at Vegas

9:30 — NBCSN, 2018 Final Game 5: Washington at Vegas

10 — NHL, Nov. 23, 2019: N.Y. Rangers at Montreal

Midnight — NHL, Feb. 23, 2019: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

MOTORCYCLING

8 a.m. — MASN2, Motocross X-Fighters

Noon and 3 p.m. — NBCSN, AMA Supercross: Salt Lake City

8 p.m. — MASN2, AMA Arenacross

RUGBY

11:30 p.m. — ESPN2, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Hurricanes

SOCCER

9:20 a.m. — FS1, German: Dortmund at Fortuna Dusseldorf

12:20 p.m. — FS1 German: M’Gladbach at Munich

4 — MASN2, German: Leipzig at Hoffenheim

6 — MASN2, German: Dortmund at Fortuna Dusseldorf

TENNIS

2 p.m. — MASN2: 2019 Helpful Cup

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email