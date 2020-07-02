Saturday’s TV
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. — ESPN, F1: qualifying
Noon — NBC, IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix
3 p.m. — NBC, Xfinity: Pennzoil 150
6 — NBCSN, IMSA: WeatherTech 240
9 — CBSSN, World of Outlaws Sprint and Late Models
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m. — MASN, May 2, 1988: Texas at Baltimore
2 p.m. — MASN, July 4, 2011: Chicago Cubs at Washington
7 — FS1, July 4, 1983: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7 — MASN, July 4, 2006: Miami at Washington
11:30 — MASN, Sept. 7, 2013: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore
NBA
9 a.m. — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Atlanta at Washington
11:30 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Atlanta at Washington
2 p.m. — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Washington at Atlanta
4:30 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Washington at Atlanta
7 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Atlanta at Washington
9:30 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Washington at Atlanta
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2008: Davidson at Oklahoma
8 — ESPNU, 2007 Big 12 tournament: Texas vs. Kansas
10 — ESPNU, 2008: California at UCLA
NFL
7 p.m. — CBSSN, Dec. 8, 2019: Kansas City at New England
12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — NFL, Sept. 26, 2019: Philadelphia at Green Bay
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon — SEC, 2018 Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
Noon and Midnight — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: Texas A&M at Clemson
3 p.m. — SEC, 2016 national championship: Alabama vs. Clemson
3 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas
6 — SEC, 2018 national championship Alabama vs. Georgia
6 — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Michigan at Penn State
9 — ESPNU, Oct. 12, 2019: Florida at LSU
Midnight — ACCN, 2016 ACC championship: Clemson at Virginia Tech
Midnight — SEC, Jan. 11, 2016: Alabama at Clemson
GOLF
1 p.m. and 3 — Golf, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic
HOCKEY
7 a.m. — NHL, 2013 world junior championship: United States vs. Sweden
10 — NHL, Oct. 12, 2016: Toronto at Ottawa
1:30 p.m. — NHL, April 3, 2016: Boston at Chicago
5:30 — NHL, March 17, 2007: Dallas at Nashville
7:30 — NHL, 2017 world junior championship: Canada vs. United States
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
3:30 p.m. — NHL, 2019 world championship: Finland vs. United States
HORSE RACING
5 p.m. — NBC, Breeders’ Cup Challenge
5 — NBCSN, Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap
SOCCER
7:25 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Brighton at Norwich
9:55 — NBCSN, Premier: Bournemouth at Manchester United
12:25 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
1:55 — ESPN2, German Cup
2:55 — NBCSN, Premier: Watford at Chelsea
WOMEN’S SOCCER
9 a.m. — FS1, 2015 World Cup: United States vs. Japan
11 — FS1, 2019 World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands
5 p.m. — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m., Noon, 6 p.m. and 9 — Tennis, All-American Team Cup
3 p.m. — Tennis, Ultimate Showdown
