Saturday’s TV

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. — ESPN, F1: qualifying

Noon — NBC, IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix

3 p.m. — NBC, Xfinity: Pennzoil 150

6 — NBCSN, IMSA: WeatherTech 240

9 — CBSSN, World of Outlaws Sprint and Late Models

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. — MASN, May 2, 1988: Texas at Baltimore

2 p.m. — MASN, July 4, 2011: Chicago Cubs at Washington

7 — FS1, July 4, 1983: Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7 — MASN, July 4, 2006: Miami at Washington

11:30 — MASN, Sept. 7, 2013: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

NBA

9 a.m. — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Atlanta at Washington

11:30 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Atlanta at Washington

2 p.m. — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Washington at Atlanta

4:30 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Washington at Atlanta

7 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Atlanta at Washington

9:30 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Washington at Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2008: Davidson at Oklahoma

8 — ESPNU, 2007 Big 12 tournament: Texas vs. Kansas

10 — ESPNU, 2008: California at UCLA

NFL

7 p.m. — CBSSN, Dec. 8, 2019: Kansas City at New England

12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — NFL, Sept. 26, 2019: Philadelphia at Green Bay

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon — SEC, 2018 Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Noon and Midnight — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: Texas A&M at Clemson

3 p.m. — SEC, 2016 national championship: Alabama vs. Clemson

3 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas

6 — SEC, 2018 national championship Alabama vs. Georgia

6 — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Michigan at Penn State

9 — ESPNU, Oct. 12, 2019: Florida at LSU

Midnight — ACCN, 2016 ACC championship: Clemson at Virginia Tech

Midnight — SEC, Jan. 11, 2016: Alabama at Clemson

GOLF

1 p.m. and 3 — Golf, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic

HOCKEY

7 a.m. — NHL, 2013 world junior championship: United States vs. Sweden

10 — NHL, Oct. 12, 2016: Toronto at Ottawa

1:30 p.m. — NHL, April 3, 2016: Boston at Chicago

5:30 — NHL, March 17, 2007: Dallas at Nashville

7:30 — NHL, 2017 world junior championship: Canada vs. United States

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

3:30 p.m. — NHL, 2019 world championship: Finland vs. United States

HORSE RACING

5 p.m. — NBC, Breeders’ Cup Challenge

5 — NBCSN, Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap

SOCCER

7:25 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Brighton at Norwich

9:55 — NBCSN, Premier: Bournemouth at Manchester United

12:25 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Arsenal at Wolverhampton

1:55 — ESPN2, German Cup

2:55 — NBCSN, Premier: Watford at Chelsea

WOMEN’S SOCCER

9 a.m. — FS1, 2015 World Cup: United States vs. Japan

11 — FS1, 2019 World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands

5 p.m. — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Utah

TENNIS

6 a.m., Noon, 6 p.m. and 9 — Tennis, All-American Team Cup

3 p.m. — Tennis, Ultimate Showdown

