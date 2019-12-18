At first, the decision to transfer to Life Christian Academy was a difficult one for Khalil Miller.
The defensive end and linebacker grew up in Virginia Beach and played football at Bayside High School. Changing schools meant moving in with a family friend two hours away in Prince George and leaving home.
On Wednesday, as he affirmed his commitment to the U.S. Military Academy, Miller knew coming to Life Christian was worth the risk.
“It’s all paying off,” Miller said.
Miller was one of six Life Christian players who signed with Division I football programs Wednesday as part of the program’s first senior class. The group was headlined by Joe Johnson III (Penn State), and included Antonio Webb (James Madison), Mike James (Liberty), Jayvon Burrell (Marshall) and Marvin Reed (N.C. Central). While players committing to service academies don’t sign letters of intent on signing day, they still sign school documents confirming their intention to enroll there.
Miller transferred to Life Christian in 2018 because he figured the Chesterfield County private school would afford him better exposure to college programs. Life played a number of highly ranked opponents this season, and its coach, Charles Scott, prioritized putting players in college. He told the kids when the team started last year that he would work hard to put players on college teams, and many of Life’s players came there in hopes of improving their college football outlooks.
“He stuck to his words,” Burrell said. “He knows how to market his players well.”
Miller described Scott as a man who has pull with college coaches, who has coached in different states and who has started his own youth program. Burrell called him “100% honest” and good at pitching a high school football player’s talents to colleges.
At a smaller school, Miller felt more of a family environment, and he got to know his coaches and counselors. High school football felt like less of a business. He knew a few of the other guys on the Life Christian football team, but he had to make new friends, too.
He got offers from Southern Mississippi and Marshall, among others, but settled with Army because of how the school could set him on a path for the rest of his life. He intends to major in engineering.
Wednesday’s signing day comes at a time when Life Christian’s membership in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association is no longer a sure thing. School administrator Mike Cherry said he’s working at keeping the football team in the league. Only one member school, Flint Hill, played Life this season, and Cherry accused the league and its membership of deliberately keeping the team out of the playoffs.
One local athletics director said schools in the VISAA generally are looking for like-minded institutions, and Cherry said the school was asked to roll back its football program, putting less emphasis on attracting talented players and fielding a nationally competitive team.
But the school isn’t interested in putting the brakes on the momentum the team has built the past two seasons, Cherry said.
