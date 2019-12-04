Steward shot the ball unusually poorly on its home floor on Wednesday night against Collegiate, according to coach Curt Kassab. Fortunately for the Spartans, tight defense and Efton Reid was all they needed for victory.
Reid, the blue-chip junior big man, finished with 29 points and 18 rebounds and Steward (3-0) put away the game early by locking down Collegiate’s guards in a 63-49 victory. Collegiate (1-2) was held to 10 first-half points and trailed by as many as 25 in the second half.
“Our defensive ball pressure, our guards, are incredibly quick,” Kassab said. “They understand how to play the game. We wanted to take advantage of the quickness we have.”
Collegiate scored the game’s first basket but was soon playing from behind. Lock-down defense on Cougars guard Mac Macdonald and a healthy dose of Reid posting up on the block enabled Steward to go on a 12-0 run. The lead ballooned to 26-10 halftime.
While the Spartans were unable to hit jump shots, Reid contributed 16 points from the post on easy turnarounds and dunks. Meanwhile, Macdonald was held to just 3 points in the first half and was often denied the ball.
“We were locking and trailing on every staggered screen,” Kassab said. “We were just face guarding [Macdonald] trying to not let him get in any type of rhythm and keep him out of rhythm.”
Collegiate narrowed the deficit to 11 points midway through the third quarter, but then the Spartans’ guards found some touch. Jabari Atkinson and Owen Deshazo paced a 10-2 run to close the period to put Steward back ahead by 19. The pressure defense persisted early in the fourth quarter, keeping Collegiate from making a comeback and allowing Steward to continue to open up its offense. An alley-oop dunk by Reid and 7 straight points by Isaiah Simmons helped push the lead to 25 before the Cougars cut the margin late.
“[Reid’s] catching double- and triple-teams. We’re patient, we run our stuff well,” Kassab said. “We made stop after stop, and they just couldn’t penetrate our defense.”
Simmons added 10 points for Stewardt. For Collegiate, Zach McCown scored 14, including four 3-pointers, all in the second half. Macdonald, Adam Nimaga and Colin Ryan all had 7 points for the Cougars.
COLLEGIATE — Mac Macdonald 7, Ben Melvin 2, Zach McCown 14, Adam Nimaga 7, Scotty Ruth 6, Colin Ryan 7, Maddax Winston-Evans 2, Quentin Toulson 4. Totals: 0 0-0 49.
STEWARD — Jabari Atkinson 6, Isaiah Simmons 10, Curtis Blair 3, Jonathan Kebede 6, Efton Reid 29, Sam Roberson 2, Owen Deshazo 5, Daniel Heitman 2. Totals: 0 0-0 63.
Collegiate 6 4 16 23 — 49
Steward 18 8 19 18 — 63
3-point goals: — COLL: Zach McCown 4, Adam Nimaga 1, Scotty Ruth 1, Colin Ryan 1 STE: Isaiah Simmons 1, Efton Reid 1.
