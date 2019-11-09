Jordan Olenginski provided the only goal of the game as Saint Joseph’s topped Richmond 1-0 in the Atlantic 10 field hockey tournament championship game at UR’s Crenshaw Field on Saturday.
Olenginski scored on a cross in front of the cage at 15:55 of the second quarter for the top-seeded Hawks (17-3), who advance to play in the NCAA tournament.
The Spiders (11-10) outshot St. Joe’s 9-7 but were unable to get anything past Hawks goaltender Victoria Kammerinke.
