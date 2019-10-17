NASCAR
Bowyer staying with Stewart-Haas
Clint Bowyer reached an agreement with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season.
Bowyer has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series. Bowyer is 11th in the 12-driver playoff field going into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The bottom four drivers in the standings will be eliminated after Kansas.
Bowyer was hired to replace team co-owner Tony Stewart following Stewart’s retirement after the 2016 season. He made his 500th career start last weekend, has twice qualified for the playoffs driving for SHR but likely needs to win at Kansas to keep his championship chances rolling.
GOLF
Day two off pace in South Korea
Jason Day’s attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot at the Presidents Cup took a positive turn when Day shot a 6-under 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea.
In the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia, Byeong Hun An took the lead with a 64 with Joaquin Niemann a stroke behind in second. Day was alone in third place.
Day is hoping Els will chose him as a captain’s pick for the International team against the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team in December at Royal Melbourne.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka shot a 69 with an eagle on the 18th, his final hole, Last year’s runner-up Gary Woodland had a 71.
Justin Thomas, who won the inaugural 2017 CJ Cup, shot 68 and Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth each shot 70. Spieth is looking to end a lengthy drought — he hasn’t won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, a span of 54 tournaments worldwide.
Hataoka, Yang share LPGA lead
Nasa Hataoka birdied three of the final six holes for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead with Amy Yang in the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the first of four straight events in Asia.
Making her first appearance in the event, Hataoka, who won the Kia Classic in California in March, birdied three of the four par-5 holes at Qizhong Garden.
Yang matched Hataoka with six birdies and a bogey. Jessica Korda and Angel Yin shot 68.
Defending champion Danielle Kang was at 69 with Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Mel Reid, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Bronte Law.
NHL
Maple Leafs’ Tavares has broken finger
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will be out at least two weeks with a broken finger suffered late in Wednesday night’s loss against the Washington Capitals.
Tavares, 29, has three goals and four assists in eight games this season. He had 47 goals and 41 assists for 88 points in his first season with the Leafs last year.
Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Leafs in July 2018, leaving the New York Islanders in free agency.
Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov
- was suspended for 20 games without pay for a violation of the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances program. Zykov has two assists in seven games this season after earning a spot on the third line.
TENNIS
Svitolina knocked out of Kremlin Cup
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina lost her opening match at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow after having been a break up in the deciding set.
Veronika Kudermetova beat the fourth-ranked Svitolina, who had a first-round bye, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 in their second-round match to set up a quarterfinal with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Also, second-seeded Kiki Bertens continued her push to reach the season-ending WTA Finals by beating Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
In the men’s draw, third-seeded Marin Cilic beat Ivo Karlovic 6-1, 7-6 (5). Sixth-seeded Andrei Rublev won a tight match 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6), 6-2 over qualifier Egor Gerasimov, and eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic was eliminated 6-3, 6-4 by Jeremy Chardy.
Andy Murray reached the quarterfinals of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, by beating Pablo Cuevas
- 6-4, 6-3. The former No. 1 is now 7-7 on tour since returning to action after having hip surgery in January. He won his first singles match at a tour-level event in September at Zhuhai, China, then made it to the China Open quarterfinals in Beijing this month.
ELSEWHERE
Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez
- had surgery to remove bone spurs in his right ankle and is expected to be fully recovered by spring training in February. Perez, 30, batted .239 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs in 119 games. He entered the season with just 21 homers in his career.
Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims
- was sentenced to house arrest after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge. One of two gross misdemeanor DWI charges filed against Sims last June was dismissed after Sims pleaded guilty to the other. Sims was given a test for alcohol after she was pulled over on the interstate near downtown Minneapolis and registered 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.
Michael Dowse
- is the new CEO and executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association. He replaces Gordon Smith, who is retiring. Dowse has been president of Wilson Sporting Goods since 2013 and also has worked at Nike.
- Former NFL and University of Colorado football player
Justin Bannan
- was charged with attempted murder and assault following a shooting in Boulder. Bannan, 40, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with extreme indifference, assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury and burglary.
