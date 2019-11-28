NHL
Eller, Capitals
knock off Panthers
Lars Eller broke a third-period tie, and the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Florida Panthers 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game skid despite posting a season-low 20 shots.
Braden Holtby made 37 saves for Washington, including one while he played without a stick just moments before Eller gave the Capitals the lead on the other end.
Alex Ovechkin added his team-leading 16th goal for the Metropolitan Division leaders. Ovechkin has 674 career goals, 10 behind Teemu Selanne for 11{sup}th{/sup} on the all-time list.
Richard Panik also scored, and Brendan Leipsic added an insurance goal in the third period that proved the game-winner. Jonas Siegenthaler had two assists.
Brett Connolly scored his team-leading 12th goal for Florida in his return against his former team.
Boston signed forward Charlie Coyle to a six-year extension Wednesday worth a total of $31.5 million. The Bruins also agreed to a three-year extension with forward Chris Wagner
- that has annual cap hit of $1.35 million. Coyle has five goals and nine assists in 24 games this season. Wagner leads the Bruins with 65 hits.
NBA
Beal, Bryant lead Wizards past Suns
Bradley Beal scored 35 points, Thomas Bryant added 23, and the Washington Wizards held off a late Phoenix rally to beat the host Suns 140-132 on Wednesday night.
Washington bounced back from a 13-point loss at Denver on Tuesday by shooting 57% from the field and making 19 of 35 3-pointers.
Phoenix fell below .500 — at 8-9 — for the first time this season. Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points and eight players scored in double figures, but they couldn’t contain the Wizards on a consistent basis.
Washington led 74-69 at halftime after both teams made just about everything they threw toward the basket. The Wizards’ backups scored 43 of those 74, including 14 from Ish Smith, a former Suns guard who finished with 21.
The Wizards scored 10 points in the first 1:33 of the third quarter to continue the onslaught and led 108-95 after three quarters.
Phoenix cut it to 124-120 with about 3 minutes left before Beal made two free throws to stop the rally. Isaiah Thomas, another former Suns guard, made a 3-pointer on the next possession to push the advantage back to nine.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
McKissick, winner
of 621 games, dies
John McKissick, whose 621 victories at South Carolina’s Summerville High made him the nation’s winningest football coach at any level, died Thursday at age 93.
McKissick had a career record of 621-155-13 at Summerville from 1952 through 2014. He won 10 South Carolina state championships, the last one coming in 1998.
In 2003, McKissick became the first coach to reach 500 victories. He won his 600th game in 2012.
