NHL
Foegele powers ’Canes past Caps
Warren Foegele had a career-high four points with two goals and two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.
Lucas Wallmark, Jordan Staal, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes as they snapped a three-game losing streak.
Nic Dowd, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Radko Gudas scored, and John Carlson had two assists for the Capitals, who lead the NHL with 59 points. Carlson has 50 points for the season and kept him on pace to become the sixth defenseman in NHL history with 100 points in a season.
Ovechkin’s 256th career power-play goal vaulted him past Teemu Selanne into third-place on the NHL’s career goals list with the man-advantage. Ovechkin trails only Dave Andreychuk (274) and Brett Hull (265).
One of Foegele’s goals came short-handed, which tied him for the NHL lead with three; the Hurricanes lead the league with nine short-handed goals.
NBA
Randle, Knicks top Beal-less Wizards
Julius Randle scored 30 points and equaled a season high with 16 rebounds, and former Wizard Bobby Portis added 17 points as the New York Knicks beat host Washington 107-100 on Saturday night.
Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae each scored 20 points for Washington. Gary Payton II, one of the two free agents the injury-riddled team signed this week who started, had 15.
The Wizards played without Bradley Beal, the NBA’s fifth-leading scorer, who was out with soreness in his right lower leg. Coach Scott Brooks is hopeful that Beal will miss just one game. Beal’s consecutive-games streak of 194 was broken. He last sat out on April 12, 2017.
SKIING
Shiffrin equals Vonn in downhill wins
Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 43rd career World Cup slalom win Sunday in Lienz, Austria, with another dominant performance, posting the fastest times in both runs to beat Petra Vlhova by 0.61 seconds.
Shiffrin matched the 43 downhill wins Lindsey Vonn collected before retiring last season, the World Cup record for a woman in a single discipline — although Shiffrin is still 18 victories short of Vonn’s overall women’s mark of 82.
Shiffrin also won Saturday’s giant slalom, a win that put her in sole second place behind Vonn on the list of all-time World Cup wins.
Shiffrin is three short of the overall record for most wins in a discipline held by Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slaloms between 1975-89.
HORSE RACING
Jockey Smith sets wins mark
Omaha Beach won the $300,000 Malibu Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths on opening day at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., giving Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a record 217th Grade 1 victory.
Smith surpassed the mark set by retired Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey to become thoroughbred racing’s all-time Grade 1 stakes-winning jockey. Smith won four stakes on Saturday’s card.
ELSEWHERE
The Baltimore Orioles signed free agent right-hander Kohl Stewart
- to a major league contract. Stewart pitched the past two seasons with Minnesota. He was 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games last season.
Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) stayed unbeaten with a 12th-round stoppage of Yuriorkis Gamboa
- to win a lightweight title Saturday night in Atlanta.
