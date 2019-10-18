HOCKEY
Carlson leads Capitals past Rangers
John Carlson added three assists to his historic start, T.J. Oshie scored two power-play goals and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 5-2 Friday night for their second consecutive home victory.
Carlson assisted on each of Oshie’s goals and one by Michal Kempny in the Czech defenseman’s return from a hamstring injury. With 17 points, Carlson tied Edmonton captain Connor McDavid for most in the NHL, and he leads the league with 14 assists.
Carlson was already the seventh defenseman in NHL history with 14-plus points in his first eight games of the season and the first to do so in 30 years. He has six multipoint games in nine opportunities and set the franchise record for most points by a defenseman in October.
Oshie got credit for his first power-play goal when Rangers defenseman Marc Staal knocked the puck into his own net. He deflected Carlson’s point shot past New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist for his second.
Kempny drove to the net and scored in the first period of his first game action since tearing his left hamstring in March and undergoing surgery in April. The Capitals planned to ease the defenseman back into the lineup with limited minutes after being out so long.
Lundqvist stopped Jakub Vrana on a penalty shot and made 29 saves to help keep New York in the game in the second half of a back-to-back set. Pavel Buchnevich had a power-play goal, and top offseason addition Artemi Panarin scored his third of the season for the Rangers, who have only played five games this season to Washington’s nine.
GOLF
Thomas holds two-shot advantage at CJ Cup
Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a two-stroke lead at the CJ Cup, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years.
Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, had a two-round total of 13-under 131 at Nine Bridges.
South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee (66) was in a tie for second place with first-round leader Byeong Hun An (69).
Thomas birdied his first four holes and was 6 under after 10. Jordan Spieth (65) and Emiliano Grillo (66) were tied for fourth, four strokes behind.
Henderson leads LPGA Shanghai
Brooke Henderson hit a hole-in-one and shot a tournament record 8-under 64 to take the lead in the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Friday.
The Canadian hit her ace on the 144-yard second hole. She followed that with a bogey, but then birdied four more holes on the front nine, finishing her round at 11-under 133 total.
Jessica Korda (67) was two strokes behind in second, followed by defending champion Danielle Kang (67) in third.
Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang, who shared the lead after the first round, dropped back. Yang (71) is tied for fourth alongside Marina Alex (67), while Hataoka (73) is tied for ninth.
Matt Every
- has been suspended for three months for violating the PGA Tour’s conduct policy on drugs of abuse. Every will be eligible to return Jan. 7. He will miss only three tournaments for which he would have been eligible.
TENNIS
Bencic nears WTA Finals spot
Belinda Bencic is on the verge of claiming the last spot at the season-ending WTA Finals after winning her Kremlin Cup quarterfinal on Friday.
Bencic saved two set points in the opening-set tiebreak in beating Kirsten Flipkens 7-6 (8), 6-1.
The Swiss player’s hope of reaching the tour finals had earlier been given a boost when fellow contender Kiki Bertens was beaten 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 by Kristina Mladenovic.
If Bencic beats Mladenovic in the semifinals on Saturday she will secure the eighth and final place ahead of Serena Williams at the Oct. 27-Nov. 3 tournament in Shenzhen, China.
In the other semifinal, Karolina Muchova bids to reach her third final of the year when she plays Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after both won in straight sets.
In the men’s draw, third-seeded Marin Cilic ousted Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) to set up a semifinal meeting with Andrei Rublev, who swept past Nikola Milojevic 6-2, 6-3.
Seventh-seeded Adrian Mannarino, last year’s runner-up, upset fourth-seeded Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (3), 6-1 and will face 2012 Kremlin Cup champion Andreas Seppi in the other semifinal.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former Kentucky standout dies
Ed Beck, a fierce rebounder for Kentucky’s 1958 NCAA championship team nicknamed the “Fiddlin’ Five,” has died. He was 83.
The school said Mr. Beck died Wednesday in Sun City, Ariz. A two-year captain for coach Adolph Rupp, Mr. Beck grabbed 11.6 boards per game with 5.6 points on the school’s fourth title squad. Mr. Beck was named SEC defensive player of the year that season.
As a junior, Mr. Beck averaged 14.1 rebounds and 9.6 points to earn Associated Press all-SEC second team honors. His career average of 10 rebounds was Kentucky’s third-highest total at the time.
Mr. Beck turned down an offer from the NBA’s Knicks after graduation to enter the ministry and served there for over 50 years.
ELSEWHERE
Minnesota Lynx leading scorer Odyssey Sims
- has been suspended for two games to start the 2020 season, stemming from a drunken-driving charge last summer.
The punishment was announced Friday. Sims was sentenced by a Hennepin County judge Tuesday to 10 days of house arrest. One of the two gross misdemeanor DWI charges filed against Sims in June was dismissed after she pleaded guilty to the other.
Sims was tested for alcohol after she was pulled over on the interstate near downtown Minneapolis. She registered 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.
The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 14.5 points this season, her sixth in the WNBA.
