Chiefs’ Breeland facing several charges
A York (S.C.) County sheriff’s deputy drew his gun on Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who is charged with resisting arrest among other offenses after he was seen smoking marijuana.
According to an incident report, Breeland faces a total of five charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession. He was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending more than nine hours in jail.
Breeland, 28, was a starter for the Chiefs last season. He had an interception and led the team with seven tackles in their 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl in February. He was drafted by Washington in the fourth round out of Clemson in the 2014 NFL draft and played four seasons for the Redskins.
Breeland and two others were seen smoking marijuana by a parked car at a gas station by the deputy, according to the report. When the deputy tried to talk with Breeland, according to the report, the player continued to resist and the deputy took out his taser. The report also states that Breeland pushed the deputy again and got into his car. When the deputy could not see Breeland’s hands, he drew his weapon. Breeland put his hands up and was eventually handcuffed and arrested.
A search of Breeland’s car found a large marijuana blunt and a bag containing approximately 3.2 grams of weed.
The report said Breeland consented to let the deputy search his phone, in which he found several communications about purchasing marijuana. Breeland told the deputy he was a “marijuana enthusiast.”
- Baltimore exercised the fifth-year option on All-Pro cornerback
Marlon Humphrey
- , keeping him under contract through 2021. Drafted 16th overall out of Alabama in 2017, Humphrey has seven career interceptions and returned two fumbles for touchdowns last season. He was
- se
- lected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after a season in
- which he reached career highs with 65 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Ex-Jaguar LB Smith arrested
Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.
Smith, 29, was booked into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Jail and was being held on a $50,003 bond. No details or police report was immediately available. Officers were at Smith’s home on Nov. 27, and his SUV was towed from the house. He was not arrested at the time.
Smith, a fifth-round draft pick from Florida State in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, announced last April that he was stepping away from football to “get my world in order.”
BASKETBALL
Tech’s Diarra withdraws name from NBA draft
Cartier Diarra has withdrawn from the NBA draft, erasing any doubt that he will play for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team next season.
Diarra, who started at point guard for Kansas State last season, entered the transfer portal last month. He announced in late March that he had decided to join the Hokies as a graduate transfer.
But Diarra also entered the draft last month.
The deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft was Sunday, so the NBA announced its official list of early-entry draft candidates late Tuesday night. Diarra was not on the list.
Diarra averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 assists for Kansas State last season. He was rated the No. 5 graduate transfer in the nation by ESPN.
HORSE RACING
Secretariat favorite in virtual Kentucky Derby
Virginia-bred Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend’s virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race between all 13 Triple Crown winners on the day the Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it.
The virtual Derby will use computer-generated imagery of the 13 horses running the 1 1/4-mile race at Churchill Downs. It will be televised by NBC.
Secretariat got the No. 3 post position in a random draw. He was a two-time Horse of the Year and swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths, in 1973.
Citation, who won the 1948 Triple Crown, was made the 4-1 second choice. Seattle Slew and Affirmed, the 1977 and ’78 Triple Crown winners, were each listed at 5-1 odds.
The field from the rail out (with Triple Crown-winning year, jockey and odds): Affirmed (1978, Steve Cauthen, 5-1); Assault (1946, Warren Mehrtens, 20-1); Secretariat (1973, Ron Turcotte, 7-2); Sir Barton (1919, Johnny Loftus, 20-1); Seattle Slew (1977, Jean Cruguet, 5-1); American Pharoah (2015, Victor Espinoza, 6-1); Gallant Fox (1930, Earl Sande, 20-1); Citation (1948, Eddie Arcaro, 4-1); War Admiral (1937, Charlie Kurtsinger, 8-1); Whirlaway (1941, Eddie Arcaro, 4-1); Count Fleet (1943, Johnny Longden, 6-1); Justify (2018, Mike Smith, 15-1); Omaha (1935, Willie Saunders, 20-1).
ELSEWHERE
Scott Perry
- agreed to a one-year contract extension to remain the general manager of the New York Knicks.
Marty Smith
- , an AMA Motocross Hall of Famer and one of the sport’s earliest icons, died in a dune buggy accident in Southern Caifornia with his wife at age 63. Smith won three AMA championships during the sport’s early years in the 1970s and was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 1990.
