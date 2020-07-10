COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ex-Liberty, Manchester player Clark going to Louisville
Tre Clark, who made national headlines when he announced he would leave the Liberty University football program because of what he described as “cultural incompetence” in the school’s administration, said he will transfer to Louisville.
Clark was one of two Black players who announced he was leaving Liberty in June because of issues that Clark said were bigger than football.
“However due to the cultural [incompetence] within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics,” he wrote on Twitter.
Tayvion Land, a graduate of Ocean Lakes in Virginia Beach, also announced he was leaving the team.
Clark (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) was a member of the Class of 2019 at Manchester High and helped the team win the Class 6 state championship in 2018. He committed to Charlotte before his senior season began but reopened his recruitment the following December. He picked Liberty over James Madison, Marshall and others.
He becomes the second Richmond-area player to join the Louisville football team in recent history, following Mekhi Becton, the Highland Springs alumnus who was taken in the first round of the NFL draft in April.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar Series ready to welcome back fans
Simon Pagenaud says racing hasn’t been quite the same without spectators to cheer the drivers on for the opening stages of the IndyCar season.
“It’s strange to go to the track without any fans,” Pagenaud said. “It’s like being at a test session. Without the hype from the crowd, you don’t get the feeling of being a gladiator or a superstar. It’s quiet. It doesn’t have that racing feel.”
Pagenaud won’t have to worry about that this weekend.
The IndyCar series will welcome fans for the first time this season during the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday and Sunday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.
It is only the third race on the schedule after the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to start nearly three months late. Road America’s setup makes it an ideal testing ground for welcoming back fans. The sprawling, 640-acre layout surrounding the four-mile road course allows fans to practice social distancing and roam around the property rather than crowding into a grandstand.
Organizers aren’t placing a limit on the number of spectators who can attend because the facility can hold so many people. Road America allowed fans back in for its events starting last month.
IndyCar also plans to have spectators next weekend in Iowa, where the oval track has grandstands. The series is treating each event on a case-by-case basis based on local and state regulations in place where a race is being held.
Verstappen fastest in Formula 1 practice
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lacked pace in the second practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria.
Verstappen was .043 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas and .217 ahead driver Sergio Perez.
Hamilton was only sixth fastest, about .7 seconds slower than Verstappen. Hamilton spent a chunk of time in the garage while his team worked on his car.
A third and final practice will be held on Saturday morning before qualifying in the afternoon.
GOLF
Jimenez leads as European Tour returns
Miguel Angel Jimenez moved into position to break his own record as the oldest winner of a European Tour event when the 56-year-old shot 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead in the Austrian Open, the first event back on the European Tour after a four-month break because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Jimenez made nine birdies in his first 13 holes, before rebounding from bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17 with a birdie 2 at the last at the Diamond Country Club outside Vienna.
He was 11 under par overall, two shots clear of five players: Joost Luiten (70), Marc Warren (69), Craig Howie (69), Renato Paratore (67) and Nicolai von Dellingshausen (67).
Jimenez was 50 years, 133 days when he won the Open de Espana in 2014 to become the oldest winner on the tour.
ELSEWHERE
- World champion short-track speed skater
Lara van Ruijven
- died as a result of complications from an autoimmune reaction. Van Ruijven was 27. She died in a hospital in the French city of Perpignan, where she had been in a critical condition for days. She last year became the first Dutch short-track skater to win a world title when she won the 500-meter title in Sofia, Bulgaria.
- The California Horse Racing Board put Los Alamitos on probation for 10 days while the track develops a plan to address an increase in horse deaths. According to the board, 19 horses have died from racing or training at the track in 2020, including eight since May 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.