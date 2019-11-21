NFL
Ex-Vikings kicker, Nerf inventor Cox dead
Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Fred Cox, one of the last of the straight-on placekickers and a standout on several conference championship teams, is dead at 80.
Mr. Cox had had been in hospice care at his home in Monticello northwest of the Twin Cities because of kidney and heart problems.
In 1972, Mr. Cox and partner John Mattox came up with the idea of a soft football to prevent leg injuries to kids. The result was the Nerf football.
Mr. Cox scored a Minnesota-record 1,365 points in his 15 seasons, often kicking in nasty conditions because the Vikings played outdoors during his career from 1963-77. When he retired, he was second in NFL history in scoring behind George Blanda — who also played quarterback — and had made 282 field goals.
NBA
Magic’s Vucevic out with ankle injury
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic will reportedly miss at least four weeks due to an ankle injury he sustained against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
Vucevic was scheduled to have an MRI on his right ankle Thursday.
Vucevic had to be helped off the floor after he was injured trying to block a layup attempt by Raptors guard Norman Powell with 5:32 left in the second quarter Wednesday. Vucevic landed awkwardly when he came down from his leap.
Vucevic entered Wednesday’s game with seven straight double-doubles and has 10 overall. On Monday, he was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the period ending Nov. 17.
NHL
Panarin, Rangers turn back Capitals
Artemi Panarin scored twice, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots, and the host New York Rangers beat the short-handed Washington Capitals 4-1 Wednesday night.
Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Brett Howden also scored, and Kaapo Kakko added two assists for the Rangers, who ended a two-game skid and improved to 6-3-1 in their past 10 games.
Lundqvist earned his 454th win, tying Curtis Joseph for fifth on the NHL’s career list.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for first-place Washington, which lost in regulation for the second time in four games after an 11-0-2 stretch.
St. Louis forward Sammy Blais will miss at least 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right wrist after being injured in St. Louis’ 3-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. In response, he Blues signed former Capitals winger Troy Brouwer
- to a $750,000, one-year deal.
GOLF
Simpson leads year-ending PGA event
Webb Simpson birdied seven of his last 10 holes at the Plantation Course at St. Simons Island, Ga., for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year.
The top-ranked player in the field at No. 12, Simpson is coming off a six-week break since tying for seventh in Las Vegas.
Three players were 6 under. Cameron Tringale and Kyoung-Hoon Lee shot 64 on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, and Rhein Gibson had a 66 on the Plantation layout. The final two rounds will be played on the Seaside Course.
Sei Young Kim fired a 7-under 65 to take a two-shot lead in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., the final LPGA Tour event of the year. Nelly Korda, Yeon Ryu and Georgia Hall
- were at 67. The winner gets $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women’s golf.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Irked Izzo steps down from NABC post
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was taught by his mentor, the late Jud Heathcote, to give back to the game by being part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The Hall of Famer is choosing not to do that anymore.
A frustrated Izzo said he was resigning from the NABC board of directors after nearly 18 years of service. He said he wanted to focus on his team and family, but he also blamed the NCAA for making what he called “arbitrary decisions” regarding waiver requests, including denying forward Joey Hauser’s appeal to play this season.
Hauser transferred from Marquette in May and requested a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately instead of sitting out the season, per usual transfer rules. The NCAA recently changed its waiver policy to give more undergraduate transfers a chance to become immediately eligible to compete.
Izzo did not reference any specific decision the NCAA has made, but he said the governing body is relying on people outside of the game to make critical decisions. He said he has tried to be a part of coming up with solutions as part of the NABC but stepped down from his role because he is fed up.
