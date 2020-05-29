Federer tops highest-earning athlete list at more than $100M

FILE — In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the trophy aloft after winning his tenth title at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland. Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings. He is the first tennis player top the list since it was first compiled in 1990. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP, File)

 Georgios Kefalas

TENNIS

Federer atop list of

top-earning athletes

Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings.

He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990.

The owner of a men’s-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles made $6.3 million of that haul from tennis prize money, with the rest from endorsements and appearances fees, according to Forbes.

Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar took spots 2-4, with the NBA’s LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at Nos. 5-7, followed by Tiger Woods at No. 8. NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz round out the top 10.

Two women were in the top 100, both tennis players. Naomi Osaka was at No. 29 after setting a record for a female athlete with $37.4 million in earnings over the past 12 months. Serena Williams was No. 33 with $36 million.

Thiem, Zverev, Kyrgios

to headline exhibitions

Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios will play exhibition tennis matches in Berlin in July.

With professional tennis shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Friday one exhibition event will run from July 13-15 at Steffi Graf Stadium. The other will be held in a hangar in the city’s closed Tempelhof airport from July 17-19.

Each of the tournaments will feature six men and six women and there will be 200,000 euros ($222,000) in total prize money.

Thiem, Zverev and Kyrgios will be joined by Jannik Sinner for the men’s events, and Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic will be in the women’s events. Two more men and two more women are still to be confirmed.

HOCKEY

Alabama-Huntsville

program gets boost

Alabama-Huntsville’s hockey program has gotten a reprieve — for now.

Athletic director Cade Smith said that “numerous individual donors” had combined to raise more than $500,000 this week to help save the program from the chopping block.

Two other gifts of $125,000 each provided enough money to allow the Chargers to continue competing at the Division I level for the 2020-21 season.

UAH had announced the elimination of hockey and men’s and women’s tennis amid the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Hockey president Jim Smith is the subject of two investigations surrounding his tenure as the president of Amateur Hockey Association Illinois. USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer confirmed

  • Friday that the organization has hired an independent investigator to look into Smith’s business dealings with AHAI. Fischer also said the US Center for SafeSport is investigating allegations that Smith was aware of reported sexual misconduct by a coach and didn’t take action against him during Smith’s tenure with AHAI.

ELSEWHERE

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson

  • was hired as a senior adviser for the Cleveland Browns. Grigson was the GM in Indianapolis from 2012 to 2016, a stretch in which the team made three playoff appearances.
  • Major League Baseball’s shortened amateur draft will remain at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J., for the first round on June 10. MLB shortened the selections to five rounds and 160 picks in response to the coronavirus pandemic, by far the fewest since the draft started in 1965. Before the pandemic, the draft had been scheduled to take place at Omaha, Neb., ahead of the now-canceled College World Series.

AROUND THE STATE

Randolph-Macon senior men’s tennis player Grant Sarver

  • (Mills Godwin) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors all-state second team. Sarver finished career with 30 singles and 24 doubles victories. He was a second-team all-ODAC pick as a junior last season.

— From staff and wire reports

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email