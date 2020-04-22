WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Notre Dame coach McGraw retires
Just two years removed from the euphoria of winning her second national championship, Muffet McGraw knew it was time.
Time to relax a bit. Time to do something else. And time, hopefully, to watch her young team climb back up the rankings under someone else’s guidance on the rock-solid foundation she built over three decades at Notre Dame.
The Hall of Fame coach retired Wednesday with a resume that includes two national championships in 33 seasons at the school, a surprising decision to many of the countless players and coaches she has influenced on and off the court as a mentor and advocate for women.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I can turn the page to the next chapter in my life with no regrets, knowing that I gave it my best every day,” said McGraw, a four-time winner of the AP women’s basketball Coach of the Year.
Former Fighting Irish player and longtime assistant coach Niele Ivey will return to take over for McGraw. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.
McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.
McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. She took her teams to seven national championship games and won it all in 2001 and 2018.
GOLF
Maxwell Berning joins Hall of Fame
Her horse got loose and Susie Maxwell Berning chased after it down the fairways and across the greens at Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City, until she finally caught up to the colt and angry course officials caught up to her.
So began a relationship with golf, the start of a most peculiar path that led Maxwell Berning to three U.S. Women’s Open titles among her four majors and 11 LPGA Tour victories, all while raising two daughters.
The next stop: World Golf Hall of Fame.
Her election was announced Wednesday. Maxwell Berning joins a 2021 induction class that includes Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem.
“I’m thrilled,” Maxwell Berning said. “Golf has been great to me. Throughout my golf career, I was able to raise a family, which was icing on the cake. That’s one reason I didn’t play as many years or as many events. But when I did play, I enjoyed it.”
Maxwell Berning won the U.S. Women’s Open three times in a six-year span.
Maxwell Berning was elected to the Hall of Fame as a female competitor, winning out over Beverly Hanson, Dottie Pepper and Sandra Palmer. Her election brings hall membership to 164 people. Details for the 2021 induction have not been announced.
PRO FOOTBALL
Ex-XFL commissioner suing McMahon
Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors.
The lawsuit, filed last week in Connecticut, alleges the commissioner received a termination letter from Alpha Entertainment on April 9, four days before the football league filed for bankruptcy protection.
Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and a long-time football executive, alleges McMahon breached their contract. Luck is seeking monetary damages, the amount of which has been redacted from public copies of the lawsuit, along with terms of Luck’s contract.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before cancelling the remainder of its season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Two transfers join Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has landed a pair of men’s basketball transfers, including a post player who spent his freshman season at rival Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets announced the signing of 6-foot-11 forward Rodney Howard and 6-3 guard Kyle Sturdivant, who previously revealed their plans to transfer. Both played high school ball in metro Atlanta.
Howard got into 24 games with two starts for Georgia, averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds. Sturdivant spent his freshman season at Southern Cal, where he got limited minutes in 21 games.
- East Tennessee State signed guard
David Sloan
- as a transfer from Kansas State. The 6-foot Sloan started nine of 32 games for the Wildcats last season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.3 assists.
WNBA
Cambage staying with Aces
WNBA All-Star center Liz Cambage re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces.
The 6-foot-8 Cambage was acquired before last season from the Dallas Wings. She averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in her first season in Las Vegas.
During her four-year WNBA career, Cambage has averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.56 blocked shots, while making 54.4% of her field-goal attempts. The No. 2 pick of the 2011 draft, Cambage holds the WNBA record for points in a game with 53 against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.
ELSEWHERE
Jim Jones
- , a former academic assistant to football coaching great
Woody Hayes
- who went on to serve as Ohio State athletic director in the 1980s and ‘90s, died at 83.
AROUND THE STATE
- L
- oyola Chicago freshman
Cole Schlothauer
- (Lee-Davis) was named an honorable mention All-American
- by
- the American Volleyball Coaches Associatio
- n. Schlothauer posted 254 total kills for the 7-11 Rambler
- s.
