TENNIS
Federer, Djokovic lose in Shanghai quarters
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went from perfectly unbeatable to unbelievably beaten in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.
Federer and Djokovic had been a combined 13-0 in Shanghai with a spot in the semifinals on the line, but both lost Friday.
Federer saved five match points in the second set and received a point penalty in the third in the 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3 loss to fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, the defending champion, lost to sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Tsitsipas also earned a place at the year-end ATP Finals for the first time on Friday. That was guaranteed when third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (4) in another quarterfinal match. Tsitsipas will play Medvedev Saturday.
Zverev will next play Matteo Berrettini, an 11th-seeded Italian who defeated fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Gauff advances to semis in Austria
American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA semifinal match by beating top-seeded Kiki Bertens 7-6 (1), 6-4 Friday at the Upper Austria Ladies.
The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, earned her first win over a top-10 player against the eighth-ranked Bertens.
Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the semifinals at a WTA event since Nicole Vaidisova won in Tashkent in 2004. She will next play Andrea Petkovic, who beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1.
Eighth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-4, and Jelena Ostapenko defeated Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1.
GOLF
Malnati leads at Houston Open
Peter Malnati started strong and shot 7-under 65 Friday to lead at the Houston Open after morning rain and lightning prevented the second round from being completed.
First-round co-leader Austin Cook, who opened with an 8-under 64, briefly got to 11-under before dropping all the way to 6 under through 15 holes before play was suspended due to darkness at 7 p.m. Talor Gooch, who started the day tied with Cook, improved to 9 under through 14 holes and is a shot behind Malnati’s lead.
The 32-year-old Malnati has been playing professionally since 2009 and has one career PGA Tour title.
Only four of the top 10 players on the leaderboard have completed 36 holes. Sepp Straka is in at 8 under, and Carlos Ortiz and Mark Hubbard are 7 under. Straka is tied with Nick Watney (14 holes) and former VCU standout Lanto Griffin (13)
Barron leads SAS Championship
Doug Barron lost his great start with three bogeys over his last four holes and had to settle for a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Woody Austin after the opening round Friday in the SAS Championship.
This is the last regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions before the top 72 players advance to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Jerry Kelly, No. 2 in the Schwab Cup behind Scott McCarron, opened with a 68 along with Vijay Singh and Tim Petrovic.
GYMNASTICS
Nagornyy wins gold at world championships
Nikita Nagornyy won his first individual world title on Friday by more than 1§ points, a year after fellow Russian Artur Dalaloyan needed a tiebreaker to win. That puts Russia’s men on track for a strong showing at next year’s Olympics, after world team gold on Wednesday and a 1-2 finish in the all-around for Nagornyy and Dalaloyan two days later.
Nagornyy was always the favorite after coming first in qualification, but his win Friday wasn’t quite as dominant as the margin of victory made it seem.
Coming off a shoulder injury, China’s 2017 world all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng was in the silver medal position after five of the six rotations. However, he came off the high bar and dropped to fourth.
Nagornyy finished on 88.772 points, with 87.165 points for Dalaloyan. Bronze went to Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine on 86.973.
NBA
Kings’ Ariza, Giles to miss rest of preseason
Sacramento forward Trevor Ariza will miss the final two preseason games after he had a procedure to remove a benign tumor from his back.
The Kings said Ariza had the procedure Friday and would be re-evaluated after the preseason finale against Melbourne United on Wednesday.
In addition, forward-center Harry Giles is sidelined by a sore left knee and also is likely to miss the last two preseason games. He underwent an MRI on Sept. 30.
ELSEWHERE
Weston McKennie scored 32 seconds into the game and had the fastest hat trick from the kickoff in U.S. history, helping the Americans overwhelm Cuba 7-0 on Friday night for a laugher in their first CONCACAF Nations League match. Jordan Morris scored and tied a U.S. record with three assists and Josh Sargent also had a goal as the 21st-ranked Americans burst to a 6-0 halftime lead against No. 179 Cuba. Christian Pulisic
- also converted a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, nonchalantly putting his shot in the center of the net for his 14th international goal.
- Olympic gold medalist
Conor Dwyer
- has received a 20-month doping ban after an arbitration panel found that he had testosterone pellets inserted into his body.
The 30-year-old swimmer, who won relay gold medals in 2012 and 2016, tested positive three times between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 last year. His ban was made effective on Dec. 21, meaning he won’t be eligible for next year’s Olympics.
The decision says a doctor treating Dwyer claims to have contacted an official at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who said the treatment was allowable. But, the report says, neither Dwyer, his doctor nor his nutritionist followed up with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which makes its rules and list of banned substances public and also has a hotline to respond to questions.
