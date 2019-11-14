NBA
Clippers’ George returns to court
Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George made his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.
George has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The six-time All-Star was acquired by the Clippers as a free agent this past offseason.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers says he doesn’t know what kind of production or conditioning to expect from George because he has participated in just two practices and has not played full-court basketball since before his surgery last spring.
George has averaged 19.8 points per game in nine NBA seasons, his first seven with Indiana and past two with Oklahoma City.
Brooklyn guard Caris LeVert
- underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. LeVert was hurt Sunday in Phoenix. He is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Atlanta guard
Kevin Huerter
- is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left rotator cuff strain. Huerter, who was hurt in Tuesday’s win at Denver, is averaging 9.3 points.
Wizards fall to Celtics on Wednesday
Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, and Kemba Walker had 25 to help the Celtics overcome 44 points from Bradley Beal and beat Washington 140-133 on Wednesday for Boston’s ninth straight victory.
Tatum rebounded from a 1-for-18 shooting performance in a victory over Dallas on Monday. On Wednesday, he was 9 for 20, going 1 for 5 from 3-point range.
Jaylen Brown scored 22 and Enes Kanter had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who have not lost since the season-opener at Philadelphia; it’s their longest streak since winning 16 in a row in the 2017-18 season. Boston had its highest point total since 1992.
Rui Hachimura scored 21 points and Davis Bertans had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who lost their third straight game and sixth in seven games. Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas scored 18 and had seven assists.
NHL
Penguins’ Crosby will miss
at least six weeks
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will be out at least six weeks after what the team said was a successful core muscle injury repair.
The 32-year-old Crosby leads the team in scoring with five goals and 12 assists in 17 games despite dealing with a sports hernia since training camp.
The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Nov. 9 in the third period. He got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot.
Capitals edge Flyers
in shootout Wednesday
T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in a shootout to lift Washington over the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Brendan Leipsic had a goal in the first period and Braden Holtby made 30 saves for the Capitals, who extended their point streak to 13 games (11-0-2) and increased their NHL-best total to 32 points.
Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers (10-5-3), who had won four straight. Philadelphia has earned at least one point in seven consecutive games (5-0-2).
NFL
Steelers’ Smith-Schuster,
Conner knocked out of game
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster left Thursday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland with an apparent head injury.
Smith-Schuster absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from Browns cornerback Greedy Williams in the second quarter. Smith-Schuster caught a pass over the middle from Mason Rudolph before he was hit by Williams and sandwiched by two other defenders.
Smith-Schuster, who has a team-leading 36 receptions for 503 yards and three touchdowns, stayed down on the field for several moments while being examined by Pittsburgh’s medical staff. He got up and walked directly to the Steelers’ locker room for evaluation and treatment.
Steelers running back James Conner also left in the second quarter after re-injuring his right shoulder. He missed Pittsburgh’s past two games with the injury and was wearing extra-large shoulder pads for added protection.
Browns cut ties with Callaway
The Cleveland Browns gave up on Antonio Callaway as the NFL is about to come down hard on him again.
A source said Callaway, who was released by Cleveland hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, is facing a possible 10-game league suspension for another drug violation.
Callaway, who served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse program earlier this season, caught eight passes for 89 yards in four games since his re-instatement.
Alshon Jeffery
- missed practice again Thursday because of an ankle injury, increasing the possibility he will miss Sunday’s game when Philadelphia hosts New England. Jeffery has 34 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns this season.
TENNIS
Federer tops Djokovic in ATP Finals
Roger Federer showed that memories of this year’s Wimbledon final are well and truly behind him.
In the first rematch between Federer and Novak Djokovic since that epic five-set final, the Swiss star dominated from the start to win 6-4, 6-3 and reach the semifinals of the ATP Finals in London.
It was Federer’s first win over the Serb since 2015, having lost their last five meetings — including that Wimbledon final in July when Djokovic saved two match points in the fifth set.
The result means Djokovic was eliminated with a 1-2 record in the group stage, and ensures that Rafael Nadal will keep hold of the year-end No. 1 ranking.
On Friday, Nadal plays Stefanos Tsitsipas and defending champion Alexander Zverev faces Daniil Medvedev.
