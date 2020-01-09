GOLF
Course designer Pete Dye dead at 94
Pete Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that were visually intimidating. The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits.
Mr. Dye, among the forefront of modern golf architecture, died Thursday morning at age 94. His company, Dye Design, posted the news on its Twitter account. Dye had been suffering from Alzheimer’s.
Mr. Dye’s golf courses have hosted four major championships, most recently at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, which will host the Ryder Cup this year. He also had several courses on the PGA Tour, mostly notably the TPC Sawgrass, where the Stadium Course has held The Players Championship since 1982.
Mr. Dye was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2008
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan called Mr. Dye “one of the most important course architects of this or any generation.”
NHL
Sharks lose top scorer Couture
San Jose Sharks captain and leading scorer Logan Couture will miss about six weeks after breaking his left ankle when he crashed into the boards in Tuesday’s loss to St. Louis.
Couture, who has 14 goals, 22 assists and leads the team with 36 points, was injured when he collided with Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and banged into the boards.
The injury is the latest blow in a tough season for the Sharks, who began Thursday in 13th place in the Western Conference and are nine points out of a playoff berth. San Jose has lost 13 of its past 16 games following a strong November to plummet in the standings a year after making it to the Western Conference final.
Couture, 30, has 254 goals and 289 assists in 708 career games. He is also known for raising his level of play in key moments, ranking second in the NHL with 48 playoff goals and fourth with 101 points since his first postseason in 2009-10. Couture led all players last season with 14 goals during San Jose’s playoff run.
Hayes’ goal sends Flyers past Capitals
Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period short-handed to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.
Robert Hagg and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who improved their NHL-best home record to 14-2-4.
Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby finished with 24 saves.
SOCCER
Clemson’s Robinson top pick in MLS draft
Clemson forward Robbie Robinson was the first overall pick in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft by Inter Miami.
Robinson, who won the Hermann Trophy as the nation’s top college player, had 18 goals and nine assists this season as a junior. He was also named the ACC offensive player of the year.
Nashville took center back Jack Maher out of Indiana with the second pick in the draft. Miami also had the third pick in the draft, and used it to take Georgetown defender Dylan Nealis.
After Vancouver picked Syracuse midfielder Ryan Raposo, two Virginia players came off the board: forward Daryl Dike to Orlando City with the fifth pick and defender Henry Kessler to New England at No. 6.
The first two rounds were held Thursday. The remaining two rounds will be conducted via conference call on Monday.
OLYMPICS
IOC lays out athlete-protest guidelines
No taking a knee at the Olympics. No hand gestures with political meaning. No disrespect at medal ceremonies.
The International Olympic Committee published guidelines Thursday specifying which types of athlete protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Athletes are prohibited by the Olympic Charter’s Rule 50 from taking a political stand in the field of play — such as the raised fists by American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
Today’s Olympians now know more about which acts of “divisive disruption” will lead to disciplinary action in Tokyo. They can still express political opinions in official media settings or on social media accounts.
TENNIS
Medvedev comes through for Russia
Daniil Medvedev was docked a point for twice banging the umpire’s chair with his racket in a heated second set before he recovered to secure Russia’s semifinal spot at the ATP Cup in Sydney with a win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.
Karen Khachanov won the other singles match, and Russia completed a 3-0 sweep with victory in the doubles. Russia next will play the winner of Friday’s Serbia-Canada match.
Australia also advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Britain. The Aussies next will play either Spain or Belguim.
Top-ranked Ash Barty‘s new year started with an upset loss to American qualifier Jennifer Brady at the Brisbane International in Australia. The 53rd-ranked Brady, who has no WTA tournament titles, beat the French Open champion on her home court 6-4, 7-6 (4). In other matches, defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka beat Sofia Kenin 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1 and Petra Kvitova defeated Ludmilla Samsonova
- 6-3, 6-2.
Sixth-seeded Garbine Muguruza advanced to the semifinals at the Shenzhen Open in China by beating Zarina Diyas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Thursday. The two-time Grand Slam champion next will face Ekaterina Alexandrova after the fifth seed defeated fourth-seeded Qiang Wang 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Elena Rybakina and Kristyna Pliskova
- will meet in the other semifinal.
ELSEWHERE
Pat Hurst was selected as captain of the U.S. team for the 2021 Solheim Cup, which will be held at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Hurst, 50, was an assistant to Juli Inkster
- for the matches against Europe in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and played in the competition five times during a 20-year career on the LPGA Tour.
