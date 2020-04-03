GOLF
U.S. Open could be moved
Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego has become a potential candidate to host the 2020 U.S. Open tournament if the event is postponed because of fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Golfweek.
The website said golf’s governing bodies will soon release a revised schedule that would see at least three major championships and the Ryder Cup contested this year.
The U.S. Open is scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y., just north of New York City but likely will be postponed.
Linked to the U.S. Open’s second option, the magazine reported, is a decision on the 149th British Open, slated for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s in England. Golf Digest reported Wednesday the British Open would be canceled for the first time since 1945, but officials there denied a decision had been made. According to Golfweek, if the British Open instead is rescheduled to Sept. 17-20, it would fill a calendar spot that otherwise could allow for a rescheduled U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
In that scenario, Torrey Pines, the site of the 2008 Open, and Pebble Beach, last year’s venue, would be possible alternatives to host the U.S. Open later in the year.
According to Golfweek, the revised schedule would see the PGA Championship, which already has been postponed from its scheduled date in May, played Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco. The Ryder Cup would be Sept. 24-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, with the Masters moving to the week of Nov. 9.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DePaul, Leitao agree on extension
DePaul men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao received a contract extension through 2023-24. Financial terms were not released. Leitao’s contract was set to expire after the 2019-20 season.
Leitao is a former Virginia coach who just finished his fifth season in his second stint with DePaul. He previously coached at DePaul from 2002 to 2005, leading the Blue Demons to their most recent NCAA tournament appearance in 2005. DePaul is 64-98 in Leitao’s second stint.
DePaul had a strange season, starting 12-1 but finishing 16-16. The Blue Demons recorded impressive victories against Iowa, Texas Tech and Butler but unraveled during the Big East season, finishing last in the conference at 3-15. It was the Blue Demons’ fourth straight season with the worst record in the conference.
Texas dismissed women’s basketball coach Karen Aston
- , ending an eight-year stint that included four straight trips to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 from 2015 to 2018. Aston was 184-83 overall and 93-51 in the Big 12 at Texas. Her best season was 2015-16 when the Longhorns were 31-5 and advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight. Texas was 19-11 this season.
BASEBALL
Fantasy sports lawsuit thrown out
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in major league baseball.
Five men had sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in federal court in New York, claiming fraud, violation of consumer-protection laws, negligence, unjust enrichment and deceptive trade practices by teams that violated MLB’s rules against the use of electronics to steal catchers’ signs.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred ruled in January the Astros violated rules against electronic sign-stealing during home games en route to their World Series title in 2017 and again in 2018. He suspended manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one season each, and both were fired by the team. Manfred fined the Astros $5 million, the maximum under MLB rules and stripped the team of its next two first- and second-round draft picks.
Manfred fined the Red Sox in 2017 for using Apple Watches to pass along signals. Boston is being investigated for possible violations of electronic sign-stealing rules in 2018, when it won the World Series.
ELSEWHERE
North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi, Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich and Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman
- were named as finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the most outstanding player in college hockey. All three players were juniors this season. The winner will be announced April 11.
