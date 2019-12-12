COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Beamer to receive lifetime achievement award
Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer will be honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Touchdown Club of RVA on Sunday night during the Dudley Award ceremonies at the Short Pump Hilton.
Also being honored is former Hampton and Virginia Union coach Joe Taylor, who will receive the Ray Tate Memorial Award; Collin O’Donnell, who will receive the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian Award; and Charlie Cloe, who will receive the Gold Flag Award for officiating.
For the Dudley Award, given to the best Division I college football player in the state, the finalists are linebacker Rayshard Ashby (L.C. Bird) of Virginia Tech, defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter of James Madison and quarterback Bryce Perkins of Virginia, last year’s Dudley honoree.
For the Lanier Award, given to the state’s best small-college player, the finalists are running back Tre Frederick of Randolph-Macon, linebacker Re’Shaun Myers of Bridgewater, and wide receiver Casey Stewart of Shenandoah.
Tickets to the banquet are $50 and can be purchased from Ron Axselle at 804-310-0222 or tdclubofrichmond@verizon.net.
Three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey is the new football coach at Northern Colorado.McCaffrey replaces Earnest Collins Jr., who went 28-72 in nine seasons in Greeley, including 2-10 this season. McCaffrey, who won two Super Bowls with Denver Broncos and one with San Francisco, spent the past two years as football coach at powerhouse Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., where his sons Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke
- all played. Christian is a star running back for the Carolina Panthers.
NBA
Harden erupts again in Rockets’ victory
James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as the Houston Rockets withstood an unexpected scare from host Cleveland and held on for a 116-110 win Wednesday night over the free-falling Cavs, who have lost eight straight and 14 of 15 under first-year coach John Beilein.
Harden’s fourth 50-point performance this season bailed out the Rockets, who allowed the Cavs to score 24 straight points in the second half.
Harden, who hit 10 of 18 3-point attempts, became the fourth player in NBA history with multiple games of 10 or more 3-pointers, joining Stephen Curry (15), Klay Thompson (5) and J.R. Smith (3).
NFL
Hampton says Vick owes city $70,000
Former football star Michael Vick owes tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on luxury cars that he owned in Hampton, officials said.
Officials said the former Virginia Tech quarterback owes the city about $70,000, the Daily Press reported. Vick has lived in Virginia after serving time in prison for running a dogfighting operation.
The Hampton treasurer told the newspaper that the city has failed to reach Vick or people who have handled his affairs. She said the city has filed warrants for $51,900 in unpaid taxes so far and plans to file more.
SOCCER
Pulisic is USSF male player of year
Christian Pulisic was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation male player of the year, at 21 becoming the youngest to earn the honor for the second time. Pulisic also won the award in 2017. Landon Donovan was 22 when he won the second of his four awards in 2004.
Pulisic had five goals and three assists for the U.S. this year. The midfielder and occasional forward received 38% of the votes, followed by forward Jordan Morris (35%) and Weston McKennie (13%).
GOLF
Gainey popped in prostitution sting
A professional golfer was one of 124 people arrested in Florida in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting.
Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation, news outlets reported.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Gainey was arrested in an undercover sting called “Operation Santa’s Naughty List.” The investigation yielded 53 arrests for prostitution, 46 arrests for soliciting prostitution and five arrests for intent to sexually harm a child, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gainey’s known for wearing gloves on both hands, hence the nickname, and has one career PGA Tour win at the McGladrey Classic in October 2012.
ELSEWHERE
The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Calvin de Haan
- on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury. De Haan, 28, was hurt during Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss at Vegas. He has one goal and five assists in 29 games in his first season with Chicago.
- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach
Scott Milanovich
- was named the head coach of the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos. Milanovich coached the Toronto Argonauts from 2012 to 2016. He led the Argonauts to a Grey Cup title.
