Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS * FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:54 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * AT 9.0 FEET...THE ANCARROW'S BOAT LANDING IS CLOSED AT THIS LEVEL. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 9.1 FEET ON SEP 30 2018. &&