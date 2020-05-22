COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hokies land another Stroman
Another member of the Stroman family is going to be a Hokie.
Jalen Stroman, the younger brother of Washington Redskins cornerback and former Virginia Tech standout Greg Stroman, announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to play football for the Hokies.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Stroman is a rising senior free safety and receiver at Patriot High School in Nokesville. He made the All-Region 6B first team at defensive back as a junior last season. He made the All-Cedar Run District first team at defensive back and made the second team as a receiver.
Stroman told Techlunchpail.com last month that his top three schools were Virginia Tech, Virginia and Duke. He’s rated the No. 49 safety in the high school class of 2021 by the 247 Sports composite rankings.
Greg Stroman made the All-ACC first team as a Tech cornerback in 2017. He was chosen by Washington in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.
- Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson received a restructured contract extension that runs through 2023. Anderson has led the Red Wolves to a pair of Sun Belt Conference titles and six consecutive bowl appearances. He is one of just two active Group of Five head coaches in the nation to lead their programs to at least two conference championships and six bowl games since 2014.
NFL
Jets bring in Flacco to back up Darnold
The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco, the 2013 Super Bowl MVP with Baltimore, agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
The move to bring in Flacco gives third-year starter Sam Darnold a veteran backup, but one who is also coming off a herniated disk that cut short his only season in Denver and required surgery to repair.
Financial terms were not immediately disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is worth $1.5 million and could reach $4.5 million with incentives.
Flacco, 35, spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore. He helped lead Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory over San Francisco to cap the 2012 season. Flacco was rewarded by the Ravens by becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time with a six-year contract worth $120.6 million.
Last winter, Flacco’s time in Baltimore came to an end — officially clearing the way for Lamar Jackson — when the Ravens traded him to Denver for a fourth-round draft pick. Flacco started the first eight games for the Broncos, but injured his neck against Indianapolis in Week 8 and missed the rest of the season. He was waived in March.
Seahawks agree to terms with RB Hyde
The Seattle Seahawks’ pursuit of a veteran running back to add depth at a position that last year was decimated by injuries ended as the team agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Carlos Hyde, who gained 1,070 yards during a resurgent 2019 season with Houston.
The NFL Network reported that the 6-foot, 229-pound Hyde will get a a one-year contract worth up to $4 million, though likely also including some significant playing time incentives to get the entire amount.
Last season, Hyde made $2.8 million with Houston, playing in all 16 games as well as two playoff games, after spending the 2018 season with Cleveland and Jacksonville.
Hyde, who played for San Francisco from 2014 to 2017, gained just 571 yards on 172 carries in 2018 for a 3.3-yard per carry average before looking like his old self again last season after joining the Texans and averaging 4.4 per carry — the same as Chris Carson did for the Seahawks.
The Seahawks have been searching since early in free agency for a veteran to reinforce their backfield with Carson and 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny coming off season-ending injuries.
- Green Bay defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested in Georgia this week and charged with marijuana and driving offenses. He was stopped Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on suspicion of driving with a suspended registration and no insurance. An officer detected a scent of marijuana, which was found in a search of the car.
TENNIS
Four-time Grand Slam winner Cooper dies
Ashley Cooper, who won four Grand Slam singles titles, including the Australian, Wimbledon and U.S. championships in 1958, died at 83.
A right-handed serve-and-volley player, Mr. Cooper added four Grand Slam doubles titles in the amateur era. In 1958, his only loss in the Grand Slams came in the semifinals at the French championships.
Osaka tops female earnings list
Naomi Osaka has been a Grand Slam champion and No. 1 in the WTA rankings — and now she’s No. 1 on another list: top-earning female athlete.
According to Forbes.com, the 22-year-old earned $37.4 million over the past 12 months from endorsements and prize money, eclipsing Serena Williams in that span.
Forbes said Osaka’s total is a one-year record for a female athlete, topping the previous mark of 29.7 million set by Maria Sharapova in 2015.
Osaka is No. 29 overall, with Williams at No. 33, on Forbes’ annual list of the 100 top-earning athletes.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Top recruit charged with attempted murder
A star high school football player is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
Luke Hill, 18, faces charges including attempted first-degree murder after allegedly firing gunshots that struck a home in Accokeek, Md., on Monday night, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.
Hill, a defensive back who graduated from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, had committed to play at Oregon, but Ducks coach Mario Cristobal told The Oregonian that he was cut from their program this spring.
ESPN reported Hill’s alleged target was Ishmael Leggett, a former classmate of Hill’s. Leggett is a 6-foot-4 guard who has committed to Rhode Island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.