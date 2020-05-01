SOCCER
Judge rules against women’s play claim
A federal judge threw out the unequal pay claim by players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team but allowed their allegation of discriminatory travel accommodations and medical support services to go to trial.
Players, led by Alex Morgan, claim they have not been paid equally under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men’s national team receives under its labor deal and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
In a 32-page decision Friday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted in part a motion for summary judgment by the U.S. Soccer Federation. He threw out the Equal Pay Act allegations but left intact the Civil Rights Act claims.
Klausner left intact claims the USSF discriminated in its use of charter flights, hotel accommodations, medical support services and training support services.
A trial is scheduled for June 16 in federal court in Los Angeles. Players intend to ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Klausner’s decision, a move that could delay the trial.
BASEBALL
No replay reviews in 2020?
Replay reviews could vanish in Major League Baseball in 2020 as part of a deal that covers how umpires would be paid for a season shortened or wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
The sides struck an agreement late Thursday night. Umps are guaranteed 50% of their salaries for May, but would be paid nothing else if no games are played in 2020. Umpires generally make between $150,000 and $450,000.
The start of the season has been postponed because of the virus outbreak and there is no timetable for opening day. If baseball is permitted to proceed this year, MLB is considering playing regular-season games at spring training ballparks in Arizona and Florida that are not wired for replay.
The new agreement gives MLB the right to not use instant replays of umpires’ decisions during the 2020 season. Most calls have been subject to video review since 2014 and it’s become a big part of games, with about half the challenged calls resulting in a reversal.
Indians’ Clase suspended 80 games
Cleveland reliever Emmanuel Clase was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.
Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland’s trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner’s office said the 22-year-old Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.
The hard-throwing right-hander was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Indians’ bullpen this season.
Martinez: Ceremony will be with fans
No one knows for sure how, when and where — or, truly, even if — Major League Baseball will play games in 2020. Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez feels certain of this much: His team will wait to properly mark its World Series championship with spectators in the seats.
“I’m sure that I speak for everyone in our organization: We’re going to celebrate, somehow, some way. ... We want to hang the banner with fans. We want to get our rings with fans. When? We don’t know. How? We don’t know. But we want them to be involved,” Martinez said from his farm in Tennessee during a video call with reporters.
“For me, this is a big deal. A big deal for everybody,” Martinez said. “So we want to include everybody.”
NFL
Jaguars decline option on Fournette
The Jacksonville Jaguars will not pick up the fifth-year option in running back Leonard Fournette‘s rookie contract.
The decision Friday was no surprise because the team tried to trade Fournette over the last month. General manager Dave Caldwell had conversations with Tampa Bay and Miami, but neither made a worthwhile offer.
Fournette is coming off a career year. He rushed 265 times for 1,152 yards and caught 76 passes for 522 yards. Fournette, 25, has 2,631 yards rushing, 1,009 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns in three seasons being taken with the fourth pick in the 2017 draft.
Fournette is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. He will count $8.64 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The Jaguars would have taken on $4.47 million in dead money by trading him.
Jacksonville also announced the signing of former Washington running back Chris Thompson, who will be reunited with former Redskins coach Jay Gruden, who is now the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator. Thompson, 29, rushed for 1,194 yards, caught 212 passes for 1,772 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns in seven seasons with the Redskins.
Chicago signed veteran safety
Tashaun Gipson
to a one-year contract. Gipson has intercepted 23 passes and returned three for touchdowns in eight seasons with Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston. He was released Tuesday by the Texans after signing a three-year, $22.5 million prior to last season. He made the Pro Bowl with the Browns in 2014.
Miami traded disappointing
Charles Harris
, a former first-round draft pick, to Atlanta for a seventh-round draft choice in 2021. A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3
½
sacks with Miami, including half a sack last year.
Green Bay signed defensive lineman
Treyvon Hester
, who played 15 games for Washington last year
.
ELSEWHERE
N.C. State men's basketball signee
Josh Hall
is staying in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision in a social-media post and said he is signing with an agent.
American sprinter
Deajah Stevens
was provisionally suspended for repeatedly being unavailable for doping tests. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Stevens amassed three whereabouts violations in a year. Stevens won the U.S. national title in the 200 meters in 2017 and was a finalist in the 200 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
(0) comments
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.