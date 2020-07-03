COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Maker makes waves
with Howard choice
Touted prospect Makur Maker verbally committed to Howard University on Friday, picking the Bison over college basketball powerhouses UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.
The five-star recruit is the highest-ranked player to commit to a Historically Black College or University since ESPN began tracking rankings in 2007. Maker is a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center who declared for the NBA draft in April before opting to consider college basketball.
Maker, 19 and a cousin of Detroit Pistons player Thon Maker, hopes his decision opens the door for other prospects to go the HBCU route.
“I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow,” Maker said.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gundy takes pay cut of $1 million
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy took a $1 million pay cut and had his contract shortened by a year as part of an internal review prompted by sharp criticism from his star running back for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel.
Athletic director Mike Holder said the adjustments to Gundy’s contract were the coach’s idea. Holder reiterated his belief Gundy has always treated Black players well a day after releasing a statement saying the review found “no sign or indication of racism” in the football program.
Two weeks ago, running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting One America News network. Hubbard, who is Black, suggested he may boycott the program; OAN has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I think it’s awakened him or alerted him to the fact that he wasn’t as close as his players and he needs to be,” Holder said of Gundy. “He’s going to change that.”
Holder said Gundy’s rollover contract was reduced from five years to four and the guarantee was cut from 75% to 50%. The buyout also was dropped from $5 million to $4 million. Holder didn’t say whether the $1 million pay cut was a one-time arrangement or something that would happen annually.
Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth
- resigned after one season on the job that included him taking the Governors to a program-record 11 wins and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals. Hudspeth said in a statement released by Austin Peay that it was a personal decision and that he needs to spend time with his wife and children. He says he will return to coaching at the right time.
AUTO RACING
Power clams IndyCar pole
Will Power brought back some normalcy to Indianapolis on Friday.
After a two-month race delay and a one-month hiatus between IndyCar’s first two races, Power reclaimed his status as the favorite for Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix by overtaking Jack Harvey in the final seconds of qualifying with a pole-winning run of 1 minute, 10.1779 seconds on the track’s road course.
Simon Pagenaud, the defending race winner, didn’t make it past the first round of qualifying. Five-time series champion Scott Dixon missed out on the final round. And two-time series winner Josef Newgarden, also with Team Penske, didn’t even complete a lap after making the fast six.
Even Tony Kanaan, the IndyCar iron man, was out of the car — ending his record streak of 318 consecutive IndyCar starts.
And with some of his traditional contenders struggling, Power took full advantage by patiently waiting to make one late run for his fourth GP pole. He’s won each of the three previous he had the fastest qualifying time.
Time off doesn’t slow Hamilton
World champion Lewis Hamilton picked up where he left off on the first day of the Formula One season, setting the fastest times in the first two practices for the Austrian Grand Prix.
He last drove competitively on Dec. 1 when he dominated and won the 2019 finale at the Abu Dhabi GP. That capped his sixth F1 title to move one behind Michael Schumacher‘s record for titles, and seven behind his record of 91 race wins.
Seven months later, including a four-month postponement of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hamilton looked typically assured.
He twice finished ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the 2.7-mile Red Bull Ring circuit.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, winner of the last two races here, was third quickest in the first practice but slipped to eighth in the second session.
NBa
Pacers’ Oladipo done for year
The Indiana Pacers will finish this season without Victor Oladipo after the two-time All-Star decided to sit out because of the risk of re-injuring his right knee.
Earlier this week, Oladipo said he was still debating whether to join his teammates in Orlando, Fla.
After spending almost a full year rehabbing his right quadriceps tendon, the guard returned to the court Jan. 29. Oladipo played in 13 games before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 39.1%, and appeared to be rounding into form.
NFL
TE Njoku wants out of Cleveland
David Njoku‘s agent has asked the Cleveland Browns to trade the tight end and former first-round draft pick, according to sources.
The Browns, who picked up the fifth-year contract option on Njoku in April, have no immediate plans to move him.
Njoku was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in 2017. He caught 88 passes for 1,025 yards and scored eight touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, he broke his wrist in Week 2 last season against the New York Jets, underwent surgery and played in just four games.
His future in Cleveland came into question when the Browns signed two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper in free agency, and again after the club drafted Harrison Bryant, the John Mackey Award winner in college last season from Florida Atlantic, in the fourth round.
ELSEWHERE
Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was banned for four years after a series of missed doping tests. The Kenyan runner missed three tests and failed to provide timely information on his whereabouts on a fourth occasion, all in 2018 and 2019. Kipsang won the bronze medal in the marathon at the 2012 London Olympics and broke the world record the following year in Berlin. He held the record until Dennis Kimetto
- bettered his time the year after. Kipsang has also won the London Marathon twice and the New York and Tokyo Marathons once each.
